Birmingham Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak Near Cadbury World

28 August 2019, 16:24

Homes are being evacuated near Cadbury World due to a gas leak
Homes are being evacuated near Cadbury World due to a gas leak. Picture: Capital Brum News

Homes are being evacuated near Cadbury World as two West Midlands Fire crews are dealing with a major gas leak on Bournville Lane.

The gas board are working to isolate the pipe after the mains was reportedly damaged by workmen on site, the fire service has said.

Two crews were just after 2pm to Bournville Lane, Bournville.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokeswoman said: "The suspected gas leak appears to be near Cadbury.

"We had a call at 14:15pm, and two crews from Kings Norton and Bournbrook were sent to the scene.

"We are currently awaiting the arrival of gas engineers."

Cadbury confirmed this afternoon that the gas leak is not connected to their site.

More to follow.

