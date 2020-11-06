Birmingham hospital postpones planned surgeries due to high patient numbers

6 November 2020, 11:37 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 11:48

Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has postponed planned operations
Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has postponed planned operations. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

All planned procedures at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been postponed due to a "significant increase in the number of very sick Covid and non-Covid patients being admitted".

The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), which is England's biggest hospital trust, said its largest hospital would have to postpone all planned procedures due to a "significant" rise in very sick patients.

UHB said the Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield had also been forced to postpone gynaecology procedures.

All non-emergency surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital scheduled up until the end of November will have to be rearranged but the trust said this would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

A statement from hospital bosses says: "All planned procedures at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham have been postponed due the significant increase in the number of very sick patients (COVID and non-COVID) admitted to our hospitals as an emergency. 

"Gynaecology procedures at Good Hope Hospital have also been paused.

"This is an extremely difficult decision and has not been taken lightly. 

"We know that affected patients will be distressed and upset with this decision, and for this we can only apologise. 

"However, we must ensure that all those needing urgent care are able to access treatment safely."

Cancer treatment and life-saving care will remain our priority.

"All patients affected by this announcement will be contacted individually to rearrange their postponed surgery."

