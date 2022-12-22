Birmingham stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man killed and two others left seriously injured

22 December 2022, 13:20

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died and two others were injured in a stabbing in Birmingham early this morning.
By Chris Samuel

West Midlands Police cordoned off part of Soho Road, Handsworth, after being called to the scene at around 3.20am.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police said in a statement: “We’ve arrested a man after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Handsworth this morning.

“One person was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am. They were taken to hospital where they sadly later died.

“We’re in the process of informing their next of kin and we’ll be doing all we can to support them at this devastating time.

“Two others also been taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries.”

The force are also working to find out if anyone else was injured in the attacks and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The statement continued: “We’re working to establish if anyone else was injured, and if so we’d urge them to contact us.

“A 24-year-old man has been detained and is currently in police custody. He will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“Part of Soho Road has been cordoned off while enquiries continue. Anyone with information can contact us via log 347 of 22 December.

“We’ll look to provide further updates in due course.”

It was reported that Soho road would remain closed this morning, as officers sought to establish what happened.

Transport firms and commuters are advised look for alternative routes if they normally travel via the road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Merit (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and gave advanced life support before conveying him to hospital.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were given treatment by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further care.”

Buses that normally pass through the closed-off area, including the 74 and 11C, have been diverted.

Meanwhile, workers in the area are being told they can't visit business and shops around where the attack occurred and should return home.

The cordon covers over half a mile, and Birmingham Live have said it's likely “around 100 businesses” have been affected by the attacks.

A member of the public at the scene, Michelle Needlem, told the outlet: “I just hope the victims are okay. It sounds awful.

"We have too many stabbings in this city. What are people thinking?”

Another member of the public, Mohammad, claimed the road gets cordoned off for incidents “around 20 times a year”, and added that he is “so used to seeing this”.

