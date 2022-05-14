Birmingham teacher arrested after alleged sexual assault of four girls

14 May 2022, 17:02

A teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four girls.
A teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four girls. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four different girls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 28-year-old man, who works at a school in Birmingham, is also accused of sending indecent images of himself, West Midlands Police said.

The suspect was originally arrested on May 9 but was rearrested on Saturday morning at his home in the city after police received additional information.

He has been suspended by the school and remains in police custody.

Read more: 'Sporting role model' teacher, 28, charged with grooming schoolboy

Read more: 'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

A police statement said: "We're investigating sexual assault accusations against a teacher at a Birmingham school.

"It's alleged the 28-year-old man assaulted four different girls and sent indecent images of himself.

"He was initially arrested on May 9 on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail with conditions including not to have unsupervised contact with children.

"However, we moved to arrest the man again in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) at his home in Birmingham having received additional information.

"He remains in police custody for questioning."

It continued: "The school has suspended him and appropriate protocols and procedures have been put in place by school management.

"Our trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and we are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues.

"We take allegations of this nature seriously and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact officers in the Public Protection unit on 101, extension 862 6006."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident took place in Chelsea.

Woman, 41, and three dogs killed in horror Chelsea car crash

Deborah James has said she's had the "most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days" of her life

Dame Deborah James is 'getting weaker and more tired' after 'mind-blowing' few days

Russia has made a second threat to fire nuclear weapons at Britain

Russia threatens UK with nuclear 'hypersonic missile that can hit target in 3 minutes'

Monkey Pox Lesions

Two cases of rare monkeypox confirmed in London

The Education Secretary has said Britain should be "very proud" of its private schools

Education Sec: Oxbridge should not 'tilt the system' to accept more state school pupils

Boris Johnson said that he was ready for a fight with "leftie lawyers" seeking to challenge plans

First 50 migrants will be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Boris Johnson vows

Boris Becker at Southwark Crown Court with his partner Lilian. Right, aged 17 lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 1985

Boris Becker 'confident' he will be out of jail and deported to Germany by Christmas

The 'buy one get one free' ban has been pushed back.

Boris scraps ban on BOGOF supermarket junk food deals amid cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak blamed old computer systems for not raising benefits

'Computer says no': Sunak blames IT systems for not raising benefits

Prince William visited Deborah James

Prince William personally delivers damehood to Deborah James as her fundraiser hits £5m

The Cornish pub is called The Star Inn at Vogue

Vogue threatens to sue 200-year-old Cornish pub in tiny hamlet with same name

Archie Battersbee, 12, 12, who's mother Hollie Dance, 46, is at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time".

Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken with Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

Boris 'still hasn't apologised' after Nazanin told PM she 'lived in shadow of his words'

The UK could see a new record set for the hottest day of the year.

Brits to bask in 24C scorcher this weekend as first taste of summer arrives

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues, speaking at the podium in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont before entering the Assembly Chamber to sign the Roll of Membership.

DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison

Levi Bellfield’s fiancée says he's 'not a monster' and has 'changed' after 17 years in jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emirates Leader Obit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as UAE president
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin warns Finland Nato membership would harm relations

Ukrainian National Guard patrol during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Ukraine: Russian troops withdrawing from around Kharkiv

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russian troops are withdrawing from around Kharkiv
Sauli Niinisto

Finland’s president tells Putin: We will apply to join Nato

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian man dies of head wound from Jerusalem violence last month
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting on anti-virus strategies in Pyongyang on Saturday

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19

Family, friends and colleagues of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh carry her coffin to a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, on Thursday, May 12,

UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

Fred Ward

Actor Fred Ward, of Tremors and The Right Stuff fame, dies aged 79
Nurse’s Error Tennessee

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Oxbridge needs 'tilting back' in favour of state schools, argues Ben Kentish

Oxbridge needs 'tilting back' in favour of state schools, argues Ben Kentish
'It's an outrageous slur': Head of TUC organisation blasts PM's WFH coffee and cheese comments

'Outrageous slur': Head of TUC organisation blasts PM's WFH coffee and cheese comments
This frustrated business owner who voted for Brexit because she was "fed up with the bureaucracy" of the EU now has "more of it" as her business struggles to cope with additional costs and delays.

Caller who voted Brexit for 'less bureaucracy' has goods held 'hostage' and stock delayed
'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police