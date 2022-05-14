Birmingham teacher arrested after alleged sexual assault of four girls

A teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four girls. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting four different girls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 28-year-old man, who works at a school in Birmingham, is also accused of sending indecent images of himself, West Midlands Police said.

The suspect was originally arrested on May 9 but was rearrested on Saturday morning at his home in the city after police received additional information.

He has been suspended by the school and remains in police custody.

Read more: 'Sporting role model' teacher, 28, charged with grooming schoolboy

Read more: 'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

A police statement said: "We're investigating sexual assault accusations against a teacher at a Birmingham school.

"It's alleged the 28-year-old man assaulted four different girls and sent indecent images of himself.

"He was initially arrested on May 9 on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail with conditions including not to have unsupervised contact with children.

"However, we moved to arrest the man again in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) at his home in Birmingham having received additional information.

"He remains in police custody for questioning."

It continued: "The school has suspended him and appropriate protocols and procedures have been put in place by school management.

"Our trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and we are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues.

"We take allegations of this nature seriously and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact officers in the Public Protection unit on 101, extension 862 6006."