Teacher jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in classroom

Muhammad Taimoor admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault and was jailed for three years. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Sophie Barnett

A former secondary school teacher who abused his power to groom and sexually abuse three schoolgirls has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muhammad Taimoor, 30, who worked at an unnamed school in Birmingham, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

He was convicted of grooming three young girls between January and May this year by offering them the liberty to skip lessons and spend time with him in his classroom.

Taimoor allowed the 16-year-olds to use their mobile phones and vapes and gave them chocolates and doughnuts as treats.

The maths teacher also joined a Snapchat group, which was used to sexually communicate with the students.

The girls disclosed his crimes to another staff member in May 2022, and he was later arrested.

Read more: 'Terminator' Tube attacker who tried to kill a passenger is jailed for life

Read more: Moldovan killer who came to Britain jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Taimoor, of Richmond Road, Birmingham, admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault at Birmingham Crown court last month.

He pled not guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a fourth girl. The denied charges were accepted by the prosecution and will remain on file.

Training DC Megan Davies, from West Midlands Police's Child Abuse Investigation team, described his crimes as an "appalling abuse of trust and power".

“Taimoor essentially groomed and sexually assaulted a number of his female students on and off school premises," she said.

“This will have long lasting and scarring effects on the girls, who are young and vulnerable. We commend their bravery in coming forward and helping to ensure his successful prosecution.

“We do not underestimate how traumatic his actions have been and our trained officers continue to support the girls, alongside partner agencies.”

He was jailed for three years during a sentencing hearing on September 13. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.