Leicester violence spreads to Birmingham: Fireworks thrown at cops as 200-strong mob surrounds Hindu temple

21 September 2022, 13:04

A violent group gathered outside a Hindu Temple in Smethwick
A violent group gathered outside a Hindu Temple in Smethwick. Picture: TikTok/Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

A large group of around 200 protesters gathered outside a Hindu temple in Birmingham, after violence broke out between two religious communities in Leicester over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Protesters threw missiles and fireworks at police officers in the gathering outside Birmingham's Durga Bhawan temple, West Midlands Police said.

One person was arrested and there were reports of a number of cars being damaged, the force said.

No one was believed to be injured.

Footage from the scene in Smethwick on Tuesday night showed a large group of masked men gathering outside the temple.

Police were seen with riot helmets and shields trying to control the crowd.

Warning: Below video may contain strong language

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Following a protest gathering in Smethwick last night (20 September), there was some minor disorder and one person was arrested.

"We had a pre-planned police presence near the temple in Spon Lane where fireworks and missiles were thrown towards some of our officers. Thankfully no-one was injured.

"We're also looking into reports of a small number of cars being damaged.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and remains in custody for questioning.

"To help ensure there was no outbreak of serious violence, we had stop and search powers in place until this morning.

"We are continuing to provide a visible police presence, working closely with faith leaders and partners across the community to provide reassurance.

"We will continue to monitor the situation locally and across the region."

Warning: Below video may contain strong language

The scenes echo those seen in Leicester over the weekend.

Violence broke out between Muslim and Hindu communities on Saturday night, after weeks of tension following a cricket match on August 28.

Police faced "significant aggression" and some were injured as they dealt with the disorder, the force's chief constable said.

The widespread violence led to 47 arrests.

Some 16 officers and a police dog were injured on Saturday, with policing operations ongoing.

