Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

By Flaminia Luck

The Bishop of Liverpool has denied any wrongdoing after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were made against him.

One woman accused the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath of kissing her without consent and groping her and another woman accused him of sexual harassment, according to Channel 4.

In a statement, Bishop Perumbalath said he has "consistently denied" the allegations and complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team (NST).

It comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury quit after pressure following a review which found Christian camp leader and prolific serial abuser John Smyth might have been brought to justice had Justin Welby formally reported him to police five years before the barrister's death.

Meanwhile calls have also been made in recent months for Mr Welby's temporary stand-in, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, to stand down after revelations emerged that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.

Justin Welby resigned in November 2024. Picture: Getty

Bishop Perumbalath said: "The allegations set out in this programme are in relation to encounters that took place in public settings, with other people present.

"I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants. I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team. The allegations raised in Essex were also investigated by the police who took no further action.

"Whilst I don't believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process addressing how my actions can be perceived by others.

"I will comply with any investigation deemed necessary. I take safeguarding very seriously and work hard to provide proper leadership in this area."

In response to the Channel 4 programme, a spokesperson for the Church of England said that in 2023 a complaint of alleged misconduct against Bishop Perumbalath was brought to the NST and concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to bring a safeguarding-related complaint under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) itself but offered the woman support if she wished to do so.

They also said the complaint was investigated by police which resulted in no further action.

A further disclosure was made by another woman, and the information was "explored and assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct", the spokesperson said.

The second complainant did not bring a CDM complaint within the one-year deadline. She later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which the Archbishop of York supported, but this was refused by an independent judge, the Deputy President of Tribunals, they added.

The Church of England spokesperson said: "Anyone who comes forward to make a complaint will be taken seriously, treated with respect and their voice will be heard.

"We can confirm that early in 2023 a complaint of alleged misconduct against Bishop John Perumbalath was brought to the National Safeguarding Team (NST). This complaint was made after Bishop John Perumbalath had formally and legally become Bishop of Liverpool.

"The complaint was looked into according to statutory safeguarding guidance in an NST-led process and an independent risk assessment undertaken.

"This process concluded that there were no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged.

"The complaint was also investigated by the police which resulted in no further action.

"The NST concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to bring a safeguarding-related complaint under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) itself but offered the woman support if she wished to do so. The NST continues to have contact, at her request, with the woman who came forward and the offer of ongoing support remains.

"Some time subsequently, after hearing the details of the complaint directly from the complainant, the Lead Safeguarding Bishop also offered advice and support to the woman if she wished to bring a CDM complaint. That offer also remains.

"While we do not discuss specific details of individual cases, this matter was taken very seriously while protecting the confidentiality of the complainant.

"Shortly after the start of this process a further disclosure was made by another woman. The information brought by the second complainant was explored and assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct. Pastoral support has been provided throughout for the second complainant and is ongoing.

"The second complainant did not bring a CDM complaint within the one-year deadline. She later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which the Archbishop of York fully supported.

"However, this was refused by an independent judge, the Deputy President of Tribunals.

"Archbishop Stephen has supported the complainant pastorally throughout the process and continues to offer practical help. He had no part in the decision-making around safeguarding or disciplinary matters."