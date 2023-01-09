'Bitterly disappointing': NHS strikes set to go ahead after unions lament little progress in crunch talks

9 January 2023, 19:39 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 20:04

Crunch talks with the government to end NHS pay disputes have made little progress, unions have said with scheduled strikes set to go ahead.
Crunch talks with the government to end NHS pay disputes have made little progress, unions have said with scheduled strikes set to go ahead. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

NHS strike action is set to go ahead after unions were left disappointed by crunch government talks.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said said the talks were "bitterly disappointing", and that ministers "have a distance to travel" to prevent a second set of strikes on January 18 and 19.

Unison there had been discussions over pay, but there were no "tangible concessions" that would mean the walkout by ambulance workers on Wednesday could be called off.

Ministers have also been speaking to rail and teaching unions as the government seeks to prevent further industrial action.

Unions are demanding pay rises that reflect the high levels of inflation, but ministers have said offers must be "affordable".

Read more: Drop 'crazy idea' nurses will accept 3% pay increase, former Health Secretary Alan Johnson urges government

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

Ahead of the summit talks, the PM, Rishi Sunak, didn't deny that the government could offer a one-off payment to public sector workers to help with the cost of living.

Unite negotiator Onay Kasab said the Government told the union they would need to “justify” a payment through productivity.

Paramedics striking on a picket line outside Ashford NHS South East Coast Ambulance Services Make Ready Centre run by Churchill Group on the 21st of December 2022.
Paramedics striking on a picket line outside Ashford NHS South East Coast Ambulance Services Make Ready Centre run by Churchill Group on the 21st of December 2022. . Picture: Getty

Another strike will take place on January 23.

Other union representatives were slightly more positive following the meetings, with Unison's head of health Sara Gorton saying there had been some progress.

But Ms Gorton added that there had been "no tangible commitments" and the scheduled walkouts would go ahead.

She said: "It was a very civil meeting. We did actually manage to talk about pay. We didn't get the tangible concessions that we might have hoped or that would enable us to call off the strikes later this week and next.

"But it was definitely progress, we were in a room with the Secretary of State, talking about pay. I think he has asked for our help to help with the Treasury to make the case for investment in pay."

Ambulance workers, paramedics and call handlers from the London Ambulance Services are seen holding banners and placards expressing their opinion in front of a camp fire while on strike outside their base at Waterloo in London, 21 Dec 2022.
Ambulance workers, paramedics and call handlers from the London Ambulance Services are seen holding banners and placards expressing their opinion in front of a camp fire while on strike outside their base at Waterloo in London, 21 Dec 2022. Picture: Getty

"We will certainly do that but we didn't get the tangible outcome that we were hoping for."

Rachel Harrison, of the GMB union, said the negotiations "fell well short of anything substantial that could stop this week's strikes".

She said there was "some engagement on pay" but no "concrete offer".

Nurses hold placards in support of fair pay during the demonstration at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, December 20, 2022.
Nurses hold placards in support of fair pay during the demonstration at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital, December 20, 2022. Picture: Getty

It means ambulance strikes set for January 11 and 23 are expected to proceed.

Elaine Sparkes, from the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, said the talks had been "more constructive" than previous discussions but "there is nothing tangible on the table" and strike dates would be announced by the union later this week.

Last week, Rishi Sunak said he wanted to have a “grown up, honest conversation with union leaders about what is responsible, what is reasonable and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie magnate Harvey Weinstein’s latest sentencing is delayed

PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice

Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

Minories, where Mr Evans died

Government scientist jailed after killing 'remarkable' artist in the City of London while speeding to a nightclub

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner

Vigil planned for teacher ‘shot by six-year-old pupil’ during classroom row

Businesses will get reduced support, the government has confirmed

Business' support with energy bills to be slashed from April, government confirms

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington

US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war

Missing British man in Ukraine 'had only just celebrated his birthday'

A view of the St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican and Rome’s skyline

Vatican reopens probe into teenager’s disappearance after Netflix documentary

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form

Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down

Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

Thousands of patients are set to be moved

Plan to fix NHS bed-blocking crisis by shifting 3,000 patients to care homes branded a 'sticking plaster'

US military personnel work near F-35 fighter jet of the Vermont Air National Guard, parked in the military base at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on June 17 2022

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'
A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week
Bath and sink filling with sewage

Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Harry ruled out moving back to the UK with Meghan - as a poll shows his popularity plummeting

Harry and Meghan ‘will not move back to Britain’ and won’t give up titles as popularity plummets to record low
Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.

Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

The Queen 'would be turning in her grave'

Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit