Black Boy Lane renamed because it’s ‘racist’ at cost of ‘£186k’ but new road signs still bear the offensive name

Black Boy Lane was renamed but still included on the new sign. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A London street has been renamed due to it being "offensive", costing taxpayers ‘£186,000’ but new road sign still has the offensive name.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A consultation was launched following the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer of 2020, with the final decision to officially rename 'Black Boy Lane' in Haringey being made in February last year.

Several residents were concerned about the racial connotations of the name and its impact, Haringey council said.

The terms ‘black boy’ or ‘boy’ when referring to Black men have historically been used as a way to belittle them, suggesting they are worth less than their white male counterparts, it explained.

The road was instead renamed ‘La Rose Lane’ on Monday, in celebration of John La Rose, "a former Haringey resident, publisher, essayist, poet, and champion of Black history and equality".

However, the move caused a backlash among some locals after it was reported that the change in names had cost taxpayers £186,000 - and the new sign still included the offensive 'Black Boy Lane'.

The road signs will still say Black Boy Lane for a year-long 'transition period,' Haringey said.

Read more: Fury as Birmingham school bans girl from playground and canteen over 'racist' hair policy

Read more: University department cancels use of the word 'field' because of 'racist connotations'

Not one black person on Black Boy Lane wanted the name changed. Not one.



Thank goodness @SadiqKhan and @haringeycouncil are there with £180,000 of public money to step in and be offended on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/RicDqMFS9Z — Save Our Statues (@_SaveOurStatues) January 23, 2023

One person tweeted: "Some jobsworths decided that Black Boy Lane was offensive as a road name. Haringey council spend serious cash renaming it. The new road sign still contains said offensive name. Make it make sense."

Another person said: "Black Boy Lane renamed La Rose Lane, still bearing the name Black Boy Lane. What woke idiots are responsible for this?"

A third Twitter user claimed people on the street had put up their own signs to protest the change.

"Residents on Black Boy Lane have put signs of the road name, seemingly in protest to the name change today," they said.

Residents on Black Boy Lane have put signs of the road name, seemingly in protest to the name change today. https://t.co/heemeuDPKm pic.twitter.com/tfe8bKvZ0Y — Olivia Opara (@OliviaOWrites) January 23, 2023

Costs for the update include a ‘voluntary’ £300 payment to the 183 homes impacted, the Daily Mail previously said.

There will also be £50,000 spent on a support and administration officer to help residents affected as well as additional costs such as replacing all signage, according to the paper.

This has to be the most pointless exercise and waste of £186,000 of taxpayers money ever..... rename the Lane, but keep the old problematic name so everyone knows where it is..... 🙄 Black Boy Lane pic.twitter.com/krqa0Zhybm — Helen (@Hells4Heroes) January 23, 2023

The council acknowledged that while many were in favour of the change others were firmly against it.

"We committed to a period of further engagement with residents at the last corporate committee, to make sure all residents are aware of the administrative changes that will need to be made, when they will need to be made by, and importantly to make sure we are aware of any additional support needs we can help with as a council," it said.

Haringey council has been approached for comment