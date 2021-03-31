Canning Town: Protester scales London crane and unfurls Black Lives Matter banner

31 March 2021, 09:02 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 10:17

By Will Taylor

A protester has unfurled a Black Lives Matter banner after climbing to the top of a crane in London.

Footage of a person standing on top of the structure, in Canning Town, next to the banner has been posted to social media.

It is unclear if the demonstration is happening in relation to the release of a report, which found the UK is a "model" for diversity and not institutionally racist.

Police have blocked off the area as the man walks gingerly on top of the crane.

A builder at the site told LBC the man was spotted jumping over the fence at about 3.30am and he started to climb.

Ambulances are also on the scene.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police are aware of an ongoing protest in Hallsville Road, E16. A man has scaled a crane at the location.

"Officers are on scene."

