Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber and arrested by police

10 March 2022, 14:35 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 14:49

By Sophie Barnett

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber while trying to withdraw $12,000 from his own account in the US, leading to him being put in handcuffs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bank of America has issued an apology to the director after he was detained while attempting to withdraw the large sum.

In US police bodycam footage, Mr Coogler, 35, can be seen wearing a Covid face mask, as well as sunglasses and a hat as he entered the bank on January 7.

He handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note saying he wanted $12,000 from his account, according to the police report, which was obtained by TMZ.

The director of the hit superhero film reportedly showed staff his identification.

The report also said he wanted the money to be counted out discreetly, leading to the teller misinterpreting the situation.

Read more: Russians flee Ukrainian ambush: Tanks rolling on Kyiv retreat after artillery barrage

Read more: Three dead including child as Russia accused of war crime for strike on maternity unit

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police. Picture: Atlanta Police Department

The transaction triggered an automatic notification as it was over $10,000, at which point the teller told her boss she suspected a robbery, and police were called.

When police arrived, two of Mr Coogler's colleagues, who were waiting for him in a parked vehicle outside the bank, were detained and placed in the back of a police car.

The famous director was placed in handcuffs while police investigated the call. He was released shortly after they verified his identity, according to the police report.

Read more: Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders

Read more: Ukraine: Russia admits using fearsome thermobaric bomb that can vaporise human bodies

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police. Picture: Alamy

Mr Coogler told Variety: "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," Bank of America said in a statement to CNN.

Mr Coogler was in Georgia at the time of the incident as he was filming the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster.

The film is set for release in November.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lavrov says outcry over maternity hospital bombing is 'pathetic'

Fury as Lavrov brands outcry over maternity unit strike which killed three as 'pathetic'

David Cameron on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

David Cameron defends tennis game with wife of ex-Russian minister for £160k Tory donation

James Heappey has said nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

Minister warns of 'possibility' Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Former PM David Cameron says he would put his trust in Minister for Refugees Richard Harrington

David Cameron calls on Govt to make visa system easier for Ukrainian refugees

ukraine bill

New law makes it legal for Ukrainian civilians to kill Russian troops

Patel has been heavily criticised for the Home Office's slow processing of Ukrainian visas

Priti Patel caves in and simplifies 'shameful' Ukrainian visa system

Sadiq Khan, inset, said he backs the initiative - main picture shows protesters outside the Russian embassy in London

Sadiq Khan backs campaign to rename Russian embassy street after Zelenskyy

An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces (left) before the tanks were forced to retreat

Russians flee Ukrainian ambush: Tanks rolling on Kyiv retreat after artillery barrage

poutine

Poutine restaurant receives threats from people who confused the dish with Putin's name

Chelsea have been thrown into turmoil after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Chelsea in crisis: Ticket sales and new signings banned as Abramovich sanctioned

"Wali" has deployed to Ukraine to join its "foreign legion"

Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders

Exclusive
Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland.

Fears Ukrainians can be exploited by human traffickers as Boy Scouts man make-shift desks

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine

The fearsome TOS-1A weapon system has been used in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia admits using fearsome thermobaric bomb that can vaporise human bodies

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for a no-fly zone

'Millions' could die if the West doesn't impose a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy warns

Extinction Rebellion will block UK oil refineries

Extinction Rebellion to block UK oil refineries as petrol hits £2 a litre at London pumps

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

No breakthrough on ending war in Ukraine-Russia talks between top diplomats
A family fleeing from Ukraine wait for the train at a border crossing station in Poland

They were shooting civilians, says Ukrainian who fled to Poland for safety
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano

Hundreds flee as Indonesian volcano erupts

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sits in front of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, foreground left, during a tripartite meeting on Thursday March 10 2022

Attack on Ukraine hospital ‘killed three – including a child – and hurt 17’
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday March 10 2022

South Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on North Korea
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022

Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome
Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Three hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukrainian medical centres hit
House speaker Nancy Pelosi

House approves ban on Russian oil to US

CPAC Trump

Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police