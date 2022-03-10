Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber and arrested by police

By Sophie Barnett

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber while trying to withdraw $12,000 from his own account in the US, leading to him being put in handcuffs.

The Bank of America has issued an apology to the director after he was detained while attempting to withdraw the large sum.

In US police bodycam footage, Mr Coogler, 35, can be seen wearing a Covid face mask, as well as sunglasses and a hat as he entered the bank on January 7.

He handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note saying he wanted $12,000 from his account, according to the police report, which was obtained by TMZ.

The director of the hit superhero film reportedly showed staff his identification.

The report also said he wanted the money to be counted out discreetly, leading to the teller misinterpreting the situation.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police. Picture: Atlanta Police Department

The transaction triggered an automatic notification as it was over $10,000, at which point the teller told her boss she suspected a robbery, and police were called.

When police arrived, two of Mr Coogler's colleagues, who were waiting for him in a parked vehicle outside the bank, were detained and placed in the back of a police car.

The famous director was placed in handcuffs while police investigated the call. He was released shortly after they verified his identity, according to the police report.

Mr Coogler told Variety: "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," Bank of America said in a statement to CNN.

Mr Coogler was in Georgia at the time of the incident as he was filming the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster.

The film is set for release in November.