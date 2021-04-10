Black taxis line the length of Pall Mall to honour Prince Philip

Black taxis lined up along Pall Mall. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Row upon row of black taxis lined the length of Pall Mall in a poignant tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Drivers gathered in columns along the Mall, which links Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip was known driving a black cab to travel incognito around London.

Some placed Union flags on their bonnets to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death aged 99.

Fantastic show of respect from London’s Taxi Community! pic.twitter.com/PsSaeptnJu — The LTDA (@TheLTDA) April 9, 2021

Announcing his passing, Buckingham Palace said in a statement yesterday: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Today the Royal Family posted a further tribute online, reminding the nation of the Queen's famous description of Prince Philip has her "strength and stay."

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know"

Further tributes are being paid to Prince Philip today with a national gun salute at midday.

Flowers are being left at Buckingham Palace again, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.

Small numbers of people can be seen gathered near the front gates of the central London landmark where the Union Jack flies at half mast. Several police officers are on patrol.

On the edge of Green Park overlooking the palace, the world's broadcast media have set up for a second day of coverage.

In Windsor, members of the public laid floral tributes outside Cambridge Gate, at the top of the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle where Philip died on Friday.

A spokesman for Windsor Great Park said tributes would be removed "respectfully" throughout the day and taken to a private location within the castle grounds and displayed.

The sound of bagpipes could be heard as people gathered, socially distanced, to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh.