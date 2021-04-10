Black taxis line the length of Pall Mall to honour Prince Philip

10 April 2021, 10:39

Black taxis lined up along Pall Mall
Black taxis lined up along Pall Mall. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Row upon row of black taxis lined the length of Pall Mall in a poignant tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Drivers gathered in columns along the Mall, which links Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip was known driving a black cab to travel incognito around London.

Some placed Union flags on their bonnets to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death aged 99.

Listen to LBC's special coverage

Announcing his passing, Buckingham Palace said in a statement yesterday: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

READ MORE: Follow the latest tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh live

READ MORE: Prince Philip 1921- 2021: Her Majesty's 'Strength and Stay'

Today the Royal Family posted a further tribute online, reminding the nation of the Queen's famous description of Prince Philip has her "strength and stay."

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know"

Further tributes are being paid to Prince Philip today with a national gun salute at midday.

Flowers are being left at Buckingham Palace again, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.

Small numbers of people can be seen gathered near the front gates of the central London landmark where the Union Jack flies at half mast. Several police officers are on patrol.

On the edge of Green Park overlooking the palace, the world's broadcast media have set up for a second day of coverage.

In Windsor, members of the public laid floral tributes outside Cambridge Gate, at the top of the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle where Philip died on Friday.

A spokesman for Windsor Great Park said tributes would be removed "respectfully" throughout the day and taken to a private location within the castle grounds and displayed.

The sound of bagpipes could be heard as people gathered, socially distanced, to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace in tribute to Prince Philip

Live blog: Nation remembers Prince Philip as gun salutes ring out at midday
The Duke of Edinburgh's death was announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday

Gun salutes to honour Prince Philip after his death aged 99

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent

St Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme was founded in 1956

'It saved my life': Ex-young offender reflects on Duke of Edinburgh's Award
Police said a suspicious object was found in north Belfast on Friday evening

Homes evacuated in Belfast after suspicious object found, police say
An online book of condolence has been set up by the Royal Family website

Prince Philip: How to sign the online book of condolence which royals will see

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Royal commentator was speaking to Eddie Mair

'It will be a much lonelier Queen who now reigns over us' following death of Prince Philip
The Northern Ireland Secretary was speaking to LBC

Watch in full: Iain Dale interviews Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
The journalist was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Blood clotting is 'super rare side effect' of AstraZeneca vaccine
The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller from Northern Ireland's stark warning following nights of violence
The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns
The caller was speaking after a further night of violence in NI

LBC listeners branded this call on Northern Ireland 'brilliant' and 'insightful'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London