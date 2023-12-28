Man arrested at Blackpool Tower after 'fire' at iconic landmark confirmed to just be orange netting

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested at Blackpool Tower after visitors were evacuated due to an alleged fire at the iconic landmark.

Footage shared online appeared to show the top of the giant metal structure engulfed in flames.

Six fire engines were in attendance on the promenade, Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said. A drone and rope rescue team were also at the scene.

But Blackpool Police later confirmed that the 'flames' had actually been orange netting.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Peace.

"We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment," the force said.

"The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.

"Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Peace and is being transported to custody."

A statement from the fire service read: "Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Promenade, Blackpool today by concerned members of the public, due to a combination of factors that led them to believe it was a fire.

"The area where the fire was suspected is generally inaccessible, therefore access to this area is difficult.

"A specialist team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service gained access and confirmed that there was no fire.

"This incident was supported by the National Police Air Service, who used thermal imaging which provided further assurance."

The Blackpool Tower Eye, the visitor attraction at the very top of the structure, was not open to visitors today, according to the tower's website.

Blackpool Tower - which stands at 158 metres high - opened to the public in 1894.

It houses five attractions: the Blackpool Tower eye, a circus, ballroom, dungeon and mini golf.

Former Blackpool mayor Sir John Bickerstaffe was inspired to build a Lancashire version of the Eiffel Tower after a trip to Paris.