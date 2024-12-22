Blake Lively supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover after accusing co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

22 December 2024, 15:34

Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover at the It Ends With Us film premiere
Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover at the It Ends With Us film premiere. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

US actress Blake Lively has been supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover after accusing her co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment in a legal complaint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hoover’s support for Lively comes after The New York Times published alleged text messages from Baldoni, suggesting that he had orchestrated a smear campaign.

Baldoni has since been dropped by his agency, WME.

The lawsuit states there was a meeting attended by Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni and their lawyers, to address The Age of Adeline star’s complaints from the It Ends With Us set.

Lively had a number of requirements in order for her to work on the film, including “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ [and] no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others.”

The lawsuit also specified: “No further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Read More: Elon Musk could 'disrupt our democratic system' with £100 million Reform UK donation, Lucy Powell warns

Read More: 'Let my little teddy bear fly': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack

Justin Baldoni has been accused of sexual harassment in a legal complaint
Justin Baldoni has been accused of sexual harassment in a legal complaint. Picture: Getty

Baldoni, 40, who also directed the film, and the studio behind the romantic drama are accused of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage Lively’s reputation following a meeting to address accusations against Baldoni and a producer of the film of “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour”, according to the legal document shared by The New York Times.

In the complaint for damages, which precedes a lawsuit, Baldoni, his publicists and Wayfarer Studios, are listed among the defendants.

It Ends With Us, based on Hoover’s novel of the same name, is about a woman’s pursuit of a loving and healthy relationship, with Lively plays the lead character Lily Bloom and Baldoni as her love interest Ryle Kincaid.

In a post to her Instagram stories, Hoover wrote: “@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met.

"Thank you for being exactly the human that you are.

"Never change. Never wilt."

She then linked to a New York Times article titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside A Hollywood Smear Machine.

The article details the complaint including accusations that Baldoni retained a crisis communications specialist who, with the director and "approval" of the studio, launched a "sophisticated, co-ordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan" creating "manufactured content" that would "influence public opinion".

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Lively said in a statement to the newspaper.

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer representing Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, said the claims were "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious", adding that the studio "made the decision to proactively hire a crisis manager prior to the marketing campaign of the film".

He added: "There were no proactive measures taken with media or otherwise; just internal scenario-planning and private correspondence to strategise, which is standard operating procedure with public relations professionals."

Rumours regarding a fractured relationship between Lively and Baldoni began around the film's release at the beginning of August.

In It Ends With Us, Lily (Lively) falls in love with Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) before reconnecting with her first love (Brandon Sklenar) - amid a backdrop of domestic violence.

Baldoni is also known for his role as Rafael Solano in the telenovela Jane The Virgin and wrote a book called Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity about pushing back against traditional notions of masculinity.

Lively has four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool actor who is a co-owner of Wrexham AFC football team.

She has starred in films including The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants, The Age Of Adaline, and A Simple Favour, and played Serena van der Woodsen in the hit teen drama series Gossip Girl.

The PA news agency has approached Lively's representatives for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Debris on the ground after helicopter crash, with people looking on

Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey

She showed fans her scar during an Instagram livestream.

Davina McCall shows off her scar after brain tumour surgery as she gets haircut from her partner

People walking amongst rubbled and the remains of homes

Five children among 22 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

A couple embrace in front of a sea of flowers outside a church

What is known about the German Christmas market attack and its impact

Police officer at cordon beside Christmas market stalls

German authorities were warned about Christmas market attack suspect last year

Pope Francis on large screen in front of faithful in St Peter's Square

Pope in plea for ceasefires to end ‘cruelty’ of conflicts around the world

Man checking wiring outside damaged high-rise building

Russian fuel depot hit by Ukrainian drones for second time

Nigel Farage said he is prepared to use Reform as a bridge to support UK-US relations

Nigel Farage offers to help UK ambassador Lord Mandelson win over Trump on tariffs

Exclusive
Lucy Powell speaks to LBC's Lewis Goodall

Elon Musk could 'disrupt our democratic system' with £100 million Reform UK donation, Lucy Powell warns

Exclusive
Chris Packham has resigned from his role as president of the RSPCA following allegations of animal cruelty at the charity's approved abattoirs

Chris Packham tells LBC the RSPCA is 'propping up the meat and dairy industry' as he quits animal charity

The nine-year-old boy killed in the attack has been pictured.

'Fly little angel': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack

US Air Force F/A-18 fighter jet performs its solo aerobatic display at the Singapore Airshow

US military accidentally shoots down one of its own fighter jets

Clean-up truck operating in a Christmas market

Four women and boy confirmed as those killed in German Christmas market attack

The gutted bus in Minas Gerais State

'Terrible tragedy' sees 38 killed as bus blows tyre and smashes into lorry

Soldiers are leaving the British Armed Forces in their droves

Soldiers quit the Armed Forces in their droves despite Labour pay rise

Palestinians round fire in camp

Displaced Palestinians enduring winter with little protection from cold

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 'perfect storm' of travel chaos has hit the UK this Christmas

Christmas getaway and ‘severe’ weather combine for ‘perfect storm’ of festive travel chaos

Police outside shop building with damaged doors

Five hurt as truck being chased by police driven through department store

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute on Saturday night.

Christmas market attack suspect appears in court as Germany probes Saudi warnings

Boxers Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk compete during their WBA, WBO, and WBC world heavyweight title fight

‘An early Christmas gift’: Tyson Fury slams judges after loss to Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight title clash
China Taiwan US

China says US ‘playing with fire’ after latest military aid for Taiwan

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

December 8, 2024: Tunis, Tunisia. 08 December 2024. In this photo illustration the TikTok logo is displayed on an i

Albania to ban TikTok for a year after lawmakers blame app for teen stabbing

Donald Trump will appoint Mark Burnett, a former producer of reality show The Apprentice starring the incoming president, as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Trump appoints former The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to UK

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities
Blake Lively looking over her shoulder as she poses for photographers in front of a giant white letters spelling out It Ends With Us

Blake Lively accuses It Ends With Us director of harassment and smear campaign

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew with suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

William and Kate are launching a new mental health charity.

William and Kate to launch mental health programme in Sandringham

King Charles visited Walthamstow on Friday with Queen Camilla

Charles jokes he's 'still alive' on visit to east London, with cancer treatment to continue into next year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News