100 Firefighters Battle Blaze At Block Of Flats In East London

The fire at a block of flats in East London. Picture: Twitter/MarceVercellesi

15 fire engines and 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats in East London.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in Barking, East London.

London Fire Brigade said in a statement that around 100 firefighters had been called to battle the blaze, which has engulfed flats from the ground floor to the six floor.

Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The fire service said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Station Manager Andy Maloney is at the scene, he said: "Crews are continuing to work really hard at the scene to bring the fire under control."

London Ambulance service said it had "crews on standby" but there was "no reports of any injuries at the moment".

Scotland Yard also said they had received no reports of injuries, adding they had sent officers to assist.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.32pm today to a fire in De Pass Gardens, in Barking.

"We sent two ambulance crews, two solo responders and our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"We have a tactical commander and our command support vehicle at the scene.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"There are no reports of any injuries at the moment."

