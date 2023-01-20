Blogger, 26, who took her own life by taking poison while in hospital was 'neglected by psychiatric unit treating her'

Beth Matthews died in March last year. Picture: Handout/Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A mental health blogger who took her own life by taking poison was failed by the hospital caring for her at the time of her death, a jury has found.

Beth Matthews died shortly after taking a poisonous substance in March 2022, which she had ordered online and told hospital staff was protein powder.

Ms Matthews, 26, was being treated at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport at the time.

An inquest was told that Ms Matthews was being treated for her personality disorder, and was considered to be at high risk of suicide due to previous attempts.

Beth Matthews. Picture: Facebook

Beth Matthews was a mental health blogger. Picture: Family handout

An inquest jury concluded she died from suicide contributed to by neglect, according to Manchester Evening News.

Ms Matthews was provided with "inadequate care" as a highly vulnerable patient, the jury concluded.

On the day of her death, she told hospital staff that the substance she had purchased was protein power, before ingesting it and suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ms Matthews was then rushed to hospital, but she was pronounced dead later that day.

An internal investigation by the hospital found that Ms Matthews had not been treated in the same way by all staff.

There were "inconsistencies" in treating Ms Matthews, the jury was told, with some staff allowing her to open her own post, while others would not.

On Wednesday, the Priory Group admitted that Beth’s care plan "was not followed" properly on the day that she died.

They accepted "on the balance of probabilities" that if her plan had been carried out properly, she would not have taken the poisonous substance, and would not have died.

A family statement read: "Beth tried to help others through describing her own mental health experiences in a highly graphic but articulate way and by doing so was able to touch and help countless others.

"We know for a fact that she saved at least one person through her social media presence."

The Priory Group spokesman said: "Patient safety is our utmost priority and we will now review the coroner's comments in detail and make all necessary, additional changes to our policies and procedures."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised by this article, for confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.orgfor details.