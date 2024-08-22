'Our only comfort is they're still together': Family of 'inspirational' couple killed in superyacht tragedy pay tribute

Jonathan and Judy Bloomer. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

The family of an "inspirational" couple who were killed in the Bayesian superyacht tragedy have paid tribute to them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Husband and wife Jonathan and Judy Bloomer are among five people who are confirmed to have died when the Bayesian was hit by a storm and sank at around 5am on Monday, along with British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.

Mr Lynch's daughter Hannah, 18, is still unaccounted for and rescuers believe she remains on the ship. Some 15 people were rescued. The ship's chef Recaldo Thomas was the first body to be found earlier in the week.

Mr Bloomer was a banker at Morgan Stanley, and his wife was a charity trustee.

The family of the Bloomers said in a statement: "We are grieving for our loved ones and all of those affected by the tragedy.

Fire service and Coastguard dive teams return to port on the fourth day of the search and recovery operation after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank. Picture: Alamy

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the emergency services and everyone who helped tirelessly in this rescue operation.

"Our parents were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren.

"Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now.

Italian firefighter divers. Picture: Alamy

"This is an unimaginable grief to shoulder. Our only ask is that our family's privacy is respected at this time."

Four of the bodies discovered aboard the vessel had been brought back to shore come nightfall on Wednesday.

A fifth was retrieved early on Thursday.

Divers continued to search for the teenager off the coast of Sicily on Thursday.

Mr Hiscox was chairman of Morgan Stanley International.

The bank's CEO Ted Pick said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic news.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Bloomer family and all those affected by this tragedy.

"Jonathan's leadership and experience helped the firm manage a period of complex change for our international businesses. He has been a friend and mentor to many and we will all greatly miss his wise counsel and spirit of kindness."