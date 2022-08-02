Blue’s Lee Ryan arrested after ‘becoming abusive on flight after being refused alcohol’

2 August 2022, 08:54 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 08:56

Lee Ryan, pictured here at a festival in London in June, was arrested on a plane, according to reports
Lee Ryan, pictured here at a festival in London in June, was arrested on a plane, according to reports. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Blue star Lee Ryan was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance and 'turning the air blue' on a flight when cabin crew refused to serve him alcohol.

The singer, 39, was on a BA plane travelling to London City Airport from Glasgow on Sunday.

He is said to have launched a foul-mouthed tirade at cabin staff after being denied a drink and refused to sit back down in his seat.

A Met Police spokesman told Mirror Online: "At around 1640hrs on Sunday, 31 July, officers met a flight that had arrived at London City Airport from Glasgow.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence. He was taken into custody at an east London police station and was released under investigation the following day."

A passenger on the plane told the Sun: “He became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol.”

Representatives for the singer have declined to comment.

