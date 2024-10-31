Blur drummer Dave Rowntree reveals his terminally ill ex-wife was forced to travel to Dignitas alone to end her life

31 October 2024, 11:27 | Updated: 31 October 2024, 11:36

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas. Picture: Alamy/Marra family

By Asher McShane

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken for the first time describing how his terminally ill ex-wife flew to Switzerland alone earlier this year to end her life at Dignitas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rowntree, 60, criticised the UK’s laws on assisted dying as ‘psychopathic’ as he joined calls for a law change to allow adults with months to live to be allowed help to take their own lives.

His ex-wife Paola Marra, who he married in the 1990s, flew alone to Zurich in March this year after she was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer.

She decided that she did not want to suffer an uncertain fate and probably painful death, and so she decided to travel to Dignitas to end her life.

In a poignant film released after her death, Ms Marra, from East Finchley, in north London, said: “When you watch this, I will be dead. I'm choosing to seek assisted dying because I refuse to let a terminal illness dictate the terms of my existence.

Read more: Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Read more: Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree said the UK's assisted dying laws offer "absolutely no empathy for the sufferer”.
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree said the UK's assisted dying laws offer "absolutely no empathy for the sufferer”. Picture: Alamy

“The pain and suffering can become unbearable. It's a slow erosion of dignity, the loss of independence, the stripping away of everything that makes life worth living.

“Assisted dying is not about giving up. In fact, it's about reclaiming control. It's not about death. It's about dignity. 

“It’s about giving people the right to end their suffering on their own terms, with compassion and respect.

“So as you watch this, I am dead. But you watching this could help change the laws around assisted dying.”

Speaking to the Guardian, Rowntree said: “This is psychopathic where we are now, because the whole point of this is to try and make things easier for the real victim in this – the terminally ill person.

“'I certainly wouldn't support any bill that allows anyone to kill anyone else.

He said the current law made any terminally ill person who wanted control over their own deaths a “pariah”.

He added: “When the time comes, if they do decide to die with dignity, and end their life in a time of their choosing, and in a way of their choosing, they have to do it unsupported by anyone, on their own, not able to hold anyone's hand, not able to hug somebody and say goodbye.”

Terminally ill broadcaster Esther Rantzen has also argued for change in assisted dying laws.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, with at least 95 confirmed dead so far

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Exclusive
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Chancellor ‘doesn’t know’ salary of new chairman tasked with ensuring government ‘value for money'

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in

Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget

'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’

Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience

Emma Lovell and her husband Lee confronted two teenagers at their home in Brisbane

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck

Donald Trump rides garbage truck in bid to mock Joe Biden after Puerto Rico comments continue to cause a stink

Rachel Reeves has defended her Budget decisions

Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’

Lianne Gordon

Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud

Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia

Spanish government declares three days of mourning after 95 die and dozens missing in flash floods

London, UK. 2

Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Miners Banners Exhibition Opens At Durham Cathedral

'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades

News broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test

North Korea claims to have tested new intercontinental ballistic missile

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Elon Musk summoned to court over $1m giveaways to voters as US election approaches

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves launches £40bn tax raid as Chancellor announces massive NHS investment in historic Budget

Cornwall Air Ambulance at Land's End, UK

At least eight injured after land train crashes at Cornwall holiday park

Latest News

See more Latest News

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Every prisoner accidentally freed under Government's early release scheme is back behind bars
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue

Lebanon's caretaker PM says Israel Hezbollah ceasefire could be 'hours' away

The fine came following complaints by 17 Russian TV channels after their accounts on YouTube were blocked

Russian court fines Google more money than the world's GDP

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street.

‘I'm not going to tie my hands further': Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out more National Insurance hikes for employers
George Chalmers and Ruth Baker

Man jailed for life after strangling girlfriend to death with TV cable

Anka, 29, and her child were captured on CCTV leaving a Travelodge in Dunstable Road, Luton

Police 'deeply concerned' for mother and baby who have been missing for nearly two weeks

Several people have died in Spain after floods

British man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away andBritish man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour waters for bodies
Racoon

German butcher sells racoon sausages in bid combat rodent plague

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has revealed his house was broken into by masked burglars

England cricket captain Ben Stokes says masked burglars raided house while wife and children were home
Several people have died in Spain after floods

At least 72 dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour muddy waters for bodies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News