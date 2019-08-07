Boardmasters Festival Cancelled Hours Before Gates Open

7 August 2019, 15:48 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 17:05

The Boardmasters Surf Festival Takes Place In Cornwall
The Boardmasters Surf Festival Takes Place In Cornwall. Picture: Getty

The Boardmasters festival that was due to be attended by 55,000 people has been called off at the last minute due to fears that storms would batter the site.

A beach and surf festival in Cornwall has been cancelled as severe weather warnings indicate that thunderstorms and severe gales could make trees fall down, cause power cuts and threaten life.

About 55,000 people were expected in Newquay to see headliners Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals. Lewis Capaldi was also due to perform at the festival.

Many festival ticket holders were already on their way when they received the news.

Crowds have now gathered at the town's railway station or are searching for somewhere to stay.

Fans have been reacting with shock on social media.

Festival ticket prices ranged from £69 for day-entry passes through to VIP packages for five days of camping from about £370 per person.

Boardmasters has confirmed that anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket.

More information regarding reclaiming refunds will be released as soon as possible via Boardmasters social media channels.

GWR and Cross Country say any unused return tickets to Newquay will be refunded.

Bus company Megabus said on Twitter it would be making extra seats available on its Newquay to London service for passengers affected by the cancellation.

Local businesses have said they are already concerned about the effects of the sudden cancellation.

