Boardmasters Festival Cancelled Hours Before Gates Open

The Boardmasters Surf Festival Takes Place In Cornwall. Picture: Getty

The Boardmasters festival that was due to be attended by 55,000 people has been called off at the last minute due to fears that storms would batter the site.

A beach and surf festival in Cornwall has been cancelled as severe weather warnings indicate that thunderstorms and severe gales could make trees fall down, cause power cuts and threaten life.

About 55,000 people were expected in Newquay to see headliners Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals. Lewis Capaldi was also due to perform at the festival.

Boardmasters 2019 is cancelled. Please read the statement. pic.twitter.com/LCutdaZphX — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) August 6, 2019

Many festival ticket holders were already on their way when they received the news.

Crowds have now gathered at the town's railway station or are searching for somewhere to stay.

Fans have been reacting with shock on social media.

me trying to sleep tonight knowing #Boardmasters is cancelled pic.twitter.com/xziRu0wXyi — Joe (@Joexunderwood) August 6, 2019

Me reading my phone in the early hours of the morning about to set off to #boardmasters pic.twitter.com/x1TQ1iZ6EF — dom (@domjason97) August 7, 2019

feel bad for #boardmasters, having to cancel their event the night before it started. If only there was a way to predict future climate conditions, a ‘weather forecast’, if you will. But alas, I dream of technology too advanced for this prehistoric era — 🌻 (@jadespinksxo) August 6, 2019

Festival ticket prices ranged from £69 for day-entry passes through to VIP packages for five days of camping from about £370 per person.

Boardmasters has confirmed that anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket.

More information regarding reclaiming refunds will be released as soon as possible via Boardmasters social media channels.

GWR and Cross Country say any unused return tickets to Newquay will be refunded.

Bus company Megabus said on Twitter it would be making extra seats available on its Newquay to London service for passengers affected by the cancellation.

Local businesses have said they are already concerned about the effects of the sudden cancellation.