Sacked Olympic commentator breaks silence over 'sexist' remarks made about Australian female swimming team

Bob Ballard phones LBC about his 'sexist' comments

By Emma Soteriou

Sacked Olympic commentator Bob Ballard has broken his silence over his 'sexist' remarks made about the Australian female swimming team.

Speaking to LBC's Carol Vorderman, Mr Ballard said he was "overwhelmed" by the public response.

The Australian female swimming team had just won the the 4-by-100 metres freestyle relay on Saturday when the commentator said "you know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make-up".

He exclusively told LBC his remark was "never meant to offend", adding that he felt his employer had "over-reacted".

Mr Ballard was removed from the Olympics commentary line-up following the incident.

Eurosport said Ballard would not return to their air waves.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris, from left, celebrate after winning the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Picture: Alamy

Addressing his comments, he said: "I am overwhelmed by the reaction I’ve had from the British public.

"It was a throwaway line - some people might say it’s a bit old-fashioned but it was never meant to offend.

"It was never meant to upset everybody and I think there’s been a massive over-reaction from my employers.

"I’m dealing with it as best I can right now."

Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Shayna Jack beat the US and China to secure the number one spot over the weekend.

It was Australia's fourth consecutive gold in the event with a time of 3:28.92, with McKeon wining a sixth gold medal to become the country's most decorated Olympian.

The team were waving to crowds and celebrating the achievement when Mr Ballard made the comments.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," the broadcaster said on Sunday.

"To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."