Olympic commentator axed over sexist remarks made about Australian female swimming team

Bob Ballard has been sacked after making sexist comments about Australian female swimmers. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A commentator at the Paris Olympics has been axed after making sexist comments about Australian female swimmers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following their gold medal in the 4-by-100 metres freestyle relay, Bob Ballard - who was working for Eurosport - said "you know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make-up".

The clip quickly went viral and with British swimming champion and fellow presenter, Lizzie Simmonds, immediately calling the remark "outrageous".

Mr Ballard has been removed from the commentary line-up, Eurosport confirmed.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris, from left, celebrate after winning the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Picture: Alamy

Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Shayna Jack beat the US and China to secure the number one spot.

It is also Austrlia's fourth consecutive gold in the event with a time of 3:28.92, with McKeon wining a sixth gold medal to become the country's most decorated Olympian.

The team were waving to crowds and celebrating the achievement when Mr Ballard made the comments.

Read more: Adam Peaty wins silver in nailbiting 100m breaststroke final as Italy's Martinenghi deny Team GB first gold medal

Read more: Andy Murray and Dan Evans save five match points to win Olympic tennis thriller against Japan

The comments about the team have been criticised. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, Eurosport said Ballard would not return to their air waves.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," the broadcaster said in a statement.

"To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."