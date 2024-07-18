Elf and Big Bang Theory actor Bob Newhart dies aged 94

Bob Newhart has died aged 94. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Bob Newhart, an actor best known for his roles in Elf and the Big Bang Theory, has died aged 84.

Newhart's publicist said the veteran performer had died after "a series of short illnesses".

The accountant-turned entertainer "died at home in Los Angeles" a year after his wife of 60 years Virginia "Ginnie" Newhart, who died in April 2023.

He was known for The Bob Newhart Show and had a recurring guest role on sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

In 2013 he won an Emmy for his role playing Arthur Jeffries/Professor Proton in the show about friends Leonard, Sheldon, Raj and Howard.

He also played Papa Elf in 2003 Christmas movie Elf, starring Will Ferrell, and Lou Sherman in 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.

Newhart is survived by four children, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert, and numerous grandchildren, according to his publicist.