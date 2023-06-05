Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racially aggravated public order offence

By Will Taylor

A Conservative MP has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence after a complaint from an activist.

Bob Stewart, who represents Beckenham, was charged over an incident outside the Foreign Office's Lancaster House in December.

It comes after a complaint from Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, 36, who says he is living in exile after being tortured in Bahrain.

Mr Stewart, 73, a former British Army officer, is alleged to have told Mr Alwadaei to "get stuffed" and that he is "taking money off my country".

He is the chairman of the all-parliamentary group on Bahrain.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Robert Alexander Stewart, 73, a Member of Parliament, of Beckenham, Bromley, was charged by postal requisition on Monday June 5 with:

"- Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated. (Contrary to section 31 (1) (c) and (5) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.)

"- Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. (Contrary to section 5 (1) and (6) of the Public Order Act 1986.)

"Both offences are alleged to have occurred on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 in Belgravia, London, SW1."

The force said both charges relate to the same incident but the second is an alternate charge "to allow the court discretion on the racial element".

The MP, who has represented the South East London constituency since 2010, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 5.