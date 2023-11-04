Tory MP Bob Stewart surrenders party whip after being found guilty of racial abuse

4 November 2023, 13:19

Bob Stewart has surrendered the Conservative whip
Bob Stewart has surrendered the Conservative whip. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Bob Stewart has surrendered the Conservative whip after being found guilty of racial abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Beckenham MP informed Chief Whip Simon Hart that he wished to surrender the party whip until a possible appeal of his conviction is resolved, a government source said.

He was found guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday of racially abusing an activist by telling him to "go back to Bahrain".

Labour and the Lib Dems have led calls for Rishi Sunak to act against the "totally unacceptable" behaviour of the 74-year-old Conservative backbencher.

Read more: Tory MP Bob Stewart guilty of racial abuse after telling activist to 'go back to Bahrain'

On Friday, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring handed Stewart a fine of £600, with additional legal costs bringing the total to £1,435.

The MP had become embroiled in a row with a protester outside the Foreign Office's Lancaster House in Westminster on December 14 last year, the court heard.

Stewart had been attending an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy when Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei shouted "Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?".

During a heated exchange, Stewart replied: "Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain."

He also told Alwadaei: "You're taking money off my country, go away!"

Mr Goldspring, despite mentioning Mr Stewart's "immense positive character", remarked: "I accept he is not racist per se, but that is not the case against him.

"Good men can do bad things."

Stewart told the court that he is "not a racist" and that it had been "extremely offensive" for the demonstrator to suggest he was "corrupt".

The former British Army officer, who was stationed in Bahrain in 1969, said he is a "friend" of the Middle Eastern country.

Stewart's office has been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An XL Bully is believed to have attacked a man and woman. (stock image)

Two hospitalised with serious injuries after 'XL Bully' attack sees woman fall from window of flat

Black smoke rises from an Israeli air strike on the outskirts a Lebanese border village

Israeli military and Hezbollah exchange fire along tense Lebanon-Israel border

Antony Blinken has met Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati

Blinken tries to build support for planning a post-war future for Gaza

Nepal earthquake damage

Death toll passes 150 as strong quake rocks north-western Nepal

Israeli troops are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill civilians at Gaza combat zone shelters as Blinken seeks aid

Suella Braverman said she wants to put a stop to the "nuisance and distress" caused by homeless people pitching tents

Suella Braverman claims sleeping rough is 'a lifestyle choice' as she calls for crackdown on homeless pitching tents

Christian Brueckner is alleged to have taken 'trophies' from his victims in the past.

Madeleine McCann suspect 'may have taken pictures of missing toddler and buried them underground'

Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis

Hamas leader’s home hit as Israel presses attacks and Blinken seeks aid route

Soldiers of Ukraine’s National Guard during combat training

European Commission head visits Ukraine as 14 more injured in Russian attacks

Russell Brand

Russell Brand accused of sexually assaulting an extra on Arthur film in US

Destroyed buildings in Khan Younis

Blinken seeks support for temporary ceasefire as Gaza humanitarian crisis grows

Obit Ken Mattingly

Ken Mattingly, astronaut who helped Apollo 13 crew return to Earth, dies at 87

Israel Palestinians Photo Gallery Week 4

Water supplies critical as Gazans living on two pieces of bread per day, says UN

Friends stars gathered for a private funeral for Matthew Perry

Friends actors gather for private funeral to celebrate life of co-star Matthew Perry

Bonfire Night will be a washout for many

Bonfire Night to be a washout for many, as strong winds and heavy rain continue after Storm Ciaran passes

Nepal flag

At least 54 dead as earthquake rocks north-western Nepal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have arrested a man in connection with the Luton Airport fire

Luton Airport car park has to be knocked down after fire damages hundreds of vehicles

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli air strike

Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid into Gaza Strip

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers barred from commenting on trial judge’s communications with staff

Nepal

Earthquake in Nepal kills at least 69 people, with 'more deaths expected'

Donald Trump

Judge orders anonymous jury for trial in Trump defamation suit

Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'
Donald Trump

Appeals courts temporarily lifts Trump gagging order as he fights restrictions

People gather around an ambulance damaged in an Israeli strike

'Dozens killed' as Israel hits ambulances in Gaza, amid claims Hamas was hiding terrorists inside
Eric Trump

Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for key financial documents

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah not to test Israel

'Don't test us, you will pay dearly': Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah after leader says war is on 'more than one front'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit