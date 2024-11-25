Bobby Moore's lost 1966 World Cup shirt worth over £1 million 'tracked down 30 years after vanishing'

Bobby Moore's England World Cup winning shirt has been missing for decades. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The shirt worn by Bobby Moore as he lifted the World Cup in 1966 may have been found, some 30 years after going missing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shirt, said to be worth £1 million, was last seen at Moore's ex-wife Tina's home in Essex more than three decades ago.

It was kept folded in a leather bag in the attic before vanishing. The family have spent years trying to get it back.

Now it has been revealed that the shirt may be held by Britain's biggest collector of football memorabilia, the Sun reported.

There is no suggestion that Neville Evans, owner of the National Football Shirt Collection, acquired Moore's jersey illegally.

Read more: Bobby Moore's 1966 World Cup winning shirt missing as England legend's ex-wife finds mystery 'owner' has put it on sale

Read more: England's World Cup hero Geoff Hurst shares heartbreaking update after losing every teammate from 1966

Tina Moore (right) the widow of world Cup winning captain Bobby Moore, and his daughter Roberta. Picture: Alamy

Interest was first sparked last year when the FA contacted the Moore family to say the England legend's shirt would be pictured in a book by Evans entitled: 'Three Lions on a Shirt: The Official History of the England Football Jersey.'

That correspondence resulted in legal letters, and Moore's shirt was replaced by Geoff Hurst's.

Evans declined to comment.

Tina, who was married to Moore between 1962 and 1986, said: “Bobby’s shirt may be one of the most iconic in British sporting history, but for Roberta and me it is an intensely personal reminder of the Bobby we loved deeply and everything he stood for.

“He was a loving husband and father, a gentleman as well as a leader.

“He wore the shirt on that unforgettable day having fought his own private battle with testicular cancer.

Bobby Moore kissing the Jules Rimet trophy as the team celebrate winning the 1966 World Cup. Picture: Getty

“Very few people realised the agony he had been through.

“He became a national hero that day, but he was already our hero and our Bobby.

“Bobby gave it to me along with all his memorabilia.

“It was a truly special gift and it clearly meant a lot to him that I should have it."