Bodies of four climbers found on Mont Blanc following disappearances in bad weather

10 September 2024, 22:42

Four bodies have been found on the side on Mont Blanc
Four bodies have been found on the side on Mont Blanc. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Four bodies have been found on the French side of Mont Blanc, rescue officials have confirmed.

The French officials said the bodies of the four climbers were found close to the peak of the mountain after they went missing on Saturday in bad weather.

The Chamonix-Mont Blanc search and rescue team found the bodies at an altitude of 4,700 metres (over 15,400ft) on the Alps' highest peak.

The unacompanied climbers, two of whom were Italian and two from South Korea, died of hypothermia, rescue officials said.

They had alerted rescuers on Saturday afternoon, but as weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the rescuers were unable to reach their location from the ground or by helicopter.

Two other Korean climbers were successfully rescued on Sunday morning at an altitude of 4,100 metres (over 13,400ft) after rescuers deployed a highly complex operation.

French authorities have opened an investigation.

