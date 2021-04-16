Body camera footage of 13-year-old's shooting released

16 April 2021, 00:33 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 00:59

Protests over Adam Toledo's shooting broke out
Protests over Adam Toledo's shooting broke out. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Body camera video shows a police officer's fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

The footage of Adam Toledo's death on March 29 was released by the body that investigates Chicago police shootings after the mayor, Lori Lightfoot, called for it to be shown.

Adam's family have viewed the recording, in which an officer chases the boy down an alley and yells at him to stop.

The teenager slows and the officer shouts for him to show his hands, at which point Adam turns to the camera.

The officer yells "drop it!" and opens fire midway repeating that command. The teenager appears to be holding his hands up, or trying to, when the gun is fired.

The officer radios for an ambulance after Adam drops to the ground and he implores the boy to "stay awake" as CPR is started.

Read more: Minnesota officer to face manslaughter charge over shooting of black motorist

The footage was released after Adam Toledo's family viewed it
The footage was released after Adam Toledo's family viewed it. Picture: PA
Activists seek answers over the shooting
Activists seek answers over the shooting. Picture: PA

Other officers can be heard saying "stay with me, buddy" and "come on, big guy".

Police had attended the scene because gun shots were detected in the Little Village neighbourhood in Chicago's West Side, and said a gun the boy was carrying was recovered.

A 21-year-old man fled on foot after being confronted.

Read more: George Floyd death: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin declines right to take the stand

The name of the officer, who was placed on administrative leave per department policy in police-involved shootings, has not been released.

The video's release by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which previously declined to release the footage because it showed a minor being shot, follows the traffic-stop shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in Minneapolis.

There, the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four officers charged with George Floyd's death, is approaching a conclusion.

