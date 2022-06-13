Man dies after being found on fire in park in west London

A body of a man has been found on fire in a park in west London. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Megan Hinton

Police are investigating an 'unexplained' death after a man was found on fire in a park in west London.

The Metropolitan police confirmed they were called to Belvue Park, Northolt, at just after 4.30am this morning after concerned members of the public called emergency services.

Officers discovered the body on fire in the park and are now carrying out inquiries to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

The death is being described as "unexplained" and no arrests have been made.

A cordon remains in place at the scene whilst officers investigate.

Police forensic officers at the scene where a body was found after a fire in the early hours of this morning in Belvue Park. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

"Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.

"One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service."