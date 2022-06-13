Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Man dies after being found on fire in park in west London
13 June 2022, 14:00 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 14:02
Police are investigating an 'unexplained' death after a man was found on fire in a park in west London.
The Metropolitan police confirmed they were called to Belvue Park, Northolt, at just after 4.30am this morning after concerned members of the public called emergency services.
Officers discovered the body on fire in the park and are now carrying out inquiries to identify the person and inform their next of kin.
The death is being described as "unexplained" and no arrests have been made.
A cordon remains in place at the scene whilst officers investigate.
A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.
"Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The Brigade was called at 4.19am and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.56am.
"One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service."