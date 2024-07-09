Body found in search for 14-year-old boy Daniel Halliday who died swimming in the River Mersey

9 July 2024, 11:16

Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30.
Daniel Halliday went missing while playing in the water with his brother on June 30. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

A body has been found in the search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Halliday was “jumping waves” in the water alongside his brother and friends on June 30 when he was swept downstream by the current, the Merseyside police said.

Police stood down their search the next day after scouring the area near the radar tower off Crosby Beach, Waterloo.

A body was found by the Coastguard off New Brighton on Monday night, Merseyside Police confirmed.

A statement from the force said: "Although the body has not yet been formally identified, officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday."

Halliday’s devastated family issued a statement after the teen went missing, hailing their “loving” son.

It said: "Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.

"Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong.

"Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, and grandson.

"The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you."

Police called off their search for the teen the day after he was pulled downstream.
Police called off their search for the teen the day after he was pulled downstream. Picture: social media

Tributes poured for the 14-year-old after his disappearance, with charity An Hour For Others, where Daniel spent much of the last two years, hailing him as a “unique little soul” who “always loved having a laugh.”

The Facebook post read: “Everyone at An Hour For Others are devastated at the loss of 14yr old Daniel Halliday on crosby beach.

“Daniel was a big part of our children's groups for the last 2 years and we shared so many amazing memories together in that time. Daniel was a unique little soul and always loved having a laugh with staff and kids.

Read more: Jay Slater’s mum says ‘this is no holiday’ admitting the ‘mystery’ surrounding his disappearance may never be solved

Read more: Four men arrested over ‘attempted abduction’ of five young girls after brave passerby intervened

“He got involved in everything and got so much from our little community, he absolutely loved going to Wales last year and we'll always remember our special 2 days.

“We are all numb at the minute trying to make sense of what's happened.

“We are in contact with Daniels family and will be supporting them throughout, out of respect for Daniels family we ask that they have privacy at this time as they deal with what's happened.”

Everyone at An Hour For Others are devastated at the loss of 14yr old Daniel Halliday on crosby beach. Daniel was a big...

Posted by An Hour for Others on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Following the incident, more than 1,700 people signed a petition calling for greater safety measures at Crosby Beach.

Organisers wrote: "We ask our local council and the relevant authorities to urgently address this issue and ensure proper safety measures including the presence of lifeguards at Crosby Beach and the water marina from June through September."

In response to the campaign a representative from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution: "Local authorities work in partnership with the RNLI when determining what lifeguard cover is needed where, with factors such as number of visitors, the beach profile, hazards, risks and incident history all inputting to the decision-making process."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

Spanish police give update on search for missing teen Jay Slater

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach, his death certificate states

DJ Steve Wright’s cause of death revealed after star’s sudden death aged 69

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater’s mum says ‘this is no holiday’ admitting the ‘mystery’ surrounding his disappearance may never be solved

Labour’s Angela Rayner has scrapped the Tories' “levelling up” slogan

The end of levelling up: Angela Rayner scraps flagship Tory plan - dismissing it as a ‘gimmick’

The incident happened in Gilberdyke in East Yorkshire

Four men arrested over ‘attempted abduction’ of five young girls after brave passerby intervened

Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 - Quarter-finals.

England fans fume after match-fixing scandal ref criticised by Jude Bellingham chosen for Euros semi-final clash

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Baby dies after police rush to London address over ‘concern for welfare’

Thousands gather in Paris to celebrate the victory of the left-wing union

France’s new left-wing coalition reveals plans to introduce a 90 per cent tax on the rich amid shock election result

Exclusive
'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

'They tried to kill children': Doctor speaks of horror as death toll rises to 41 following Ukraine hospital attack

Mark Matlock is a real person, he has confirmed

'I am a real person': Reform UK candidate responds after online sleuths accused him of being ‘AI generated’

Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win

President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologists this year

President Biden does not have Parkinson's, White House says, despite eight visits by neurologist

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

Harmondsworth, by Heathrow Airport, was found to have high levels of violence and drug use among its detainees during an inspection in February.

Rwanda detentions ‘made conditions worse’ in removal centres as watchdog slams ‘decrepit’ state

Starmer is facing mounting pressure to increase defence spending

'We could only fight for a month': Starmer told to raise defence spending after Russia bombs children's hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

New MPs have hit out at 'shambles' rail services

'Utter shambles': New MPs slam train services as they face disruption during journeys to London
David Cameron will not serve in the Shadow Cabinet

David Cameron quits frontline politics as Rishi Sunak unveils shadow cabinet with Tory party chairman to step aside
Scarlett Vickers

Pictured: 'Wonderful' Schoolgirl, 14, killed with single stab wound as parents appear in court charged with murder
Simon Clarke speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

Conservative election campaign was a ‘disaster’ as Sunak wasn’t a ‘natural campaigner’, defeated Tory MP tells LBC
Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Jay Slater’s dad pleads with Interpol and British police to get involved in search for missing teenage son
The former Veterans Minister has hit out at Keir Starmer

Ex-Veterans Minister hits out at Keir Starmer after dropping dedicated post in Cabinet

President Biden at a church in Philadelphia yesterday

'I dare you to challenge me': Defiant Joe Biden takes on critics calling for him to step down from presidential race
The M25 will close across the weekend

Drivers face more misery as M25 closed for three days this week as AA warns of travel chaos before Euros final
Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Jay Slater ‘lost’ apartment key night before disappearance, new theory claims - as father says 'everything stinks'
At least 31 people have been killed across the country, including 17 in Kyiv

Russia ‘cannot claim ignorance’, Zelenskyy says, as 31 killed in attacks on Ukraine including children’s hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit