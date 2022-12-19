Body found in search for 22-year-old Northern Irish kayaker missing in Thailand

Odhran O'Neill's death was confirmed by Clann Eireann GAC. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A body has been found in the search for a 22-year-old Northern Irish man reported missing by his family after venturing out in a kayak in Thailand.

Odhran O’Neill from Lurgan, County Armagh, went missing on Saturday in Khao Sok National Park, located in the south of Thailand.

His body was discovered on Sunday morning his sister Michaela O'Neill has confirmed.

O'Neill was last seen kayaking in the area when it's believed the vessel he was travelling in capsized.

According to Clann Éireann GAC, a Gaelic Athletic Association club based in Lurgan, O'Neill told those he was with that he would swim back to shore but wasn't seen or heard from again.

Describing how her brother's life had been "cut short" ending "far too early”, Michaela said her brother was: “out seeing the world and living his best life…what we all have wanted for him.

***Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. ... Posted by Clann Eireann GAC on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Read more: Incredible drone footage shows mass celebrations in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires following World Cup win

Read more: Controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, High Court rules

“He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels. I love you forever, big bro. Forever in my heart.”

Following the news, a GoFundMe page was set up by friend Bebhionn Hardy to raise money for O'Neill's family. Smashing through its initial target of £1,000, the page has now raised over £5,085.

“We're hoping to raise money for the O'Neill family after the sad loss of their son Odhran who passed away in a tragic accident abroad.

“Any donations would be more than appreciated to try and support the O'Neill family through this devastating time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.