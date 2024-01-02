Body found in search for missing fell runner in the North Pennines

Edward Catmur intended to fell run from Dufton to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross before he went missing.
Edward Catmur intended to fell run from Dufton to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross before he went missing. Picture: Cumbria Police

Cumbria Police says a body has been found in the search for Edward Catmur who went missing on New Year's Eve while fell running.

40-year-old Edward Catmur was last heard from on New Year's Eve morning.

He wanted to fell run a route to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross, from Dufton.

The body of a man was recovered on New Year's Day in the area of Cross Fell.

Members of Mr Catmur's family have been informed that a body was found.

Cumbria Police thanked Penrith Mountain Rescue Team for leading the search effort.

The search team worked through the night of New Year's Eve.

Callout 38 Date: 31st December 2023 Start time: 17:45 Location: Cross Fell, North Pennines Incident Type:...

Posted by Penrith Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Penrith Mountain Rescue Team said: "Team members from Penrith, Kirkby Stephen and Kendal searched through into the early hours across the north Pennines."

"The search resumed at first light, with extra resources called in from across the lakes teams and northern England including search dogs and drones. Searching continued until a find was made by a police helicopter around midday on New Year's Day.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Edward."

Fell running is also known as hill running. It's a sport which involves running off-road on steep gradients, in a similar way to cross-country running.

Pennine Fell Runners say on their website: "Fell running is an extreme sport and injuries and fatalities do happen."

Cross Fell is the highest mountain in the Pennines and is part of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

