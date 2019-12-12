Body found near Anglesey in search for missing pilot Professor David Last

Professor David Last went missing on November 25. Picture: Family Handout

Police searching for missing pilot Professor David Last have recovered a body off the coast of Anglesey.

The 79-year-old had been missing since November 25, when his Cessna light aircraft disappeared from the radar in north Wales.

The Bangor University professor had been flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme, Llandudno, when it disappeared.

North Wales Police said on Thursday they had found a body off Puffin Island and had informed Professor Last’s family.

Inspector Dave Cochran said: “Just after 2pm this afternoon divers recovered a body just off Puffin Island.

"The family of Professor David Last have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from North Wales Police.”

In an earlier statement, Professor Last’s family said he was a “respected figure in the world-wide navigation community.”

They said: "Professor David Last was a consultant engineer and expert witness specialising in radio-navigation and communications systems.

"He was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Bangor, past-president of the Royal Institute of Navigation and a respected figure in the world-wide navigation community.

"He was an experienced, instrument-rated pilot. Most importantly to us, he was head of the family: a much-loved father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, and we are all heartbroken.

"We would appreciate respect for our privacy during this difficult time."