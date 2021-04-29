Body found in Thames in search for schoolboy who fell from Tower Bridge

29 April 2021, 13:42

A body has been found after a schoolboy fell of Tower Bridge and into the Thames
Picture: PA Images
By Ewan Quayle

A body has been found in the search for a 13-year-old schoolboy who is believed to have fallen into the River Thames from Tower Bridge.

Although formal identification has not taken place, City of London Police said it believed it had found a Year 8 pupil at Ark Globe Academy who went missing last week.

He was said to have been travelling with a friend on a bus but did not arrive at the south London school.

The school's executive principal Matt Jones told parents in a letter that the boy was in full school uniform but exited near the bridge, before his usual stop closest to the school in Elephant and Castle.

The body is believe to be that of a Year 8 pupil at Ark Globe Academy
The body is believe to be that of a Year 8 pupil at Ark Globe Academy. Picture: Google

He then fell into the River Thames, Mr Jones said.

Witnesses said a woman jumped into the river in a desperate bid to save him, but only managed to get his bag and school jacket.

City of London Police said in a statement: "At around midday on Wednesday April 28, a body was recovered from the River Thames by marine units which we believe to be that of a 13-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday 20 April.

"His family have been informed but at this time formal identification has not yet taken place."

A witness previously told The Sun: "We all heard him screaming for help. Then a woman who was just walking past with her boyfriend grabbed a float and jumped into the river.

"She said 'why isn’t anybody helping him' before jumping in herself.

"The woman jumped in seconds after but all she could bring back was his school jacket and his bag.

"I saw police going through the bag and it had his school books and stationary in it, he was clearly very young."

