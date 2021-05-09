Body of a newborn baby found in canal in North West London

9 May 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 9 May 2021, 17:02

The infant was found in the Grand Union Canal
The infant was found in the Grand Union Canal. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal in North West London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics rushed to the scene before 1.20pm on Sunday, and found the infant's body in the water near Old Oak Lane.

The baby was pronounced dead and an urgent investigation has begun to find out what happened.

Cordons have been put up at the scene, which could be up for hours, while the Met urged the baby's mother to "seek medical assistance" and call 999.

A range of emergency services were sent to the scene
A range of emergency services were sent to the scene. Picture: PA

Dozens of police, ambulance and fire vehicles have been seen in the area, which is close to an industrial estate in Park Royal.

Emergency staff wearing diving clothing have also been seen near to the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1:35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

"Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michel Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.

One of Britain's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run
People puts flowers outside a school after a deadly attack on Saturday, in Kabul, Afghanistan

Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital

Police have appealed for information after the Selfridges brawl

Selfridges brawl: Eight arrests as man stabbed in leg during Oxford Street incident
People puts flowers outside the school

Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises

The Long March 5B rocket took off from southern China on 29 April 2021.

NASA accuses China of acting irresponsibly after 30m rocket crashes to Earth
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against the planned evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem

Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clash during holiest night of Ramadan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London