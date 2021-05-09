Body of a newborn baby found in canal in North West London

The infant was found in the Grand Union Canal. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal in North West London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics rushed to the scene before 1.20pm on Sunday, and found the infant's body in the water near Old Oak Lane.

The baby was pronounced dead and an urgent investigation has begun to find out what happened.

Cordons have been put up at the scene, which could be up for hours, while the Met urged the baby's mother to "seek medical assistance" and call 999.

A range of emergency services were sent to the scene. Picture: PA

Dozens of police, ambulance and fire vehicles have been seen in the area, which is close to an industrial estate in Park Royal.

Emergency staff wearing diving clothing have also been seen near to the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1:35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

"Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene."