Body Of Cambridge Student Who Fell From Plane Found

Cambridge University Student Dies After Falling From Madagascar Plane. Picture: FCO / PA

The body of a 19-year-old Cambridge University student has been found in rural Madagascar, after she fell from a plane whilst on an internship in the African island.

Madagascan police said the body of Alana Cutland was discovered in a rural area of the African island on Tuesday.

The body was allegedly found by local villagers who had been searching for her since she plunged 1,130 metres from the aircraft.

The Cambridge University student from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire fell from the aircraft on July 25.

She is said to have been flying back from a research trip studying a rare species of crabs.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, her family said: "Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her."

The cause of the student's death remains unclear.

Police previously said Ms Cutland fell to her death after opening a plane door, but the reason why she did is unknown.

They ruled out a possible adverse reaction to anti-malaria medication she was taking, but have since said the theory is "still on the table".

Dr David Woodman, from Robinson College, Cambridge said they were "deeply shocked by the news of Alana's death".

"In her two years here, she made a huge contribution to many different aspects of life in the college - she will be sorely missed by us all," he said.