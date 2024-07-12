Body of newborn baby found in bin as murder investigation launched

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden. Picture: Google Streetview

By Henry Moore

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a baby girl was found in a bin in Camden, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today.

Police discovered the newborn’s body at a property on Taviton Street, Camden on Monday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the scene on suspicion of murder, child neglect and concealment of a birth.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of child destruction.

Both have been released on bail pending the police investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “We have carried out a range of enquiries since the body of a newborn baby girl was recovered on Monday.

“Following forensic examination, we can now confirm that the baby was delivered full-term inside a residential address and her remains were later recovered by officers from a refuse container outside the building at Taviton Street.

“This is a terribly sad and upsetting case for everyone involved and I would like to thank local residents for their patience as we continue with our enquiries and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Local policing Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur added: “I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and while the passing of the baby is deeply upsetting, there is no wider risk to the community.

“Officers will remain at the scene while enquiries continue and any local residents with concerns can speak with those officers or contact their local neighbourhoods team.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police 101, quoting 4897/8JUL.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.