Body of serving PCSO found in Woodland near Dover

Julia James has been named as the PSCO found dead in Kent. Picture: Social media

By Kate Buck

The body of a female Police Community Support Officer has been found on the footpath of a quiet hamlet in Kent.

Officers were called to the scene in Snowdown, near Aylesham, at around 4pm yesterday afternoon after the body of Julia James, 53.

Her death is being treated as "suspicious", but no arrests have been made so far.

Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards said: "Officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances and people in the Snowdown area will see an increased police presence as a result.

"It saddens me to confirm that the victim was a serving PCSO for Kent Police and whilst there is a full and thorough investigation underway our thoughts also remain with her family, friends and colleagues."

He added: "It is vitally important that anyone who was in the area on Monday and Tuesday who may have seen something suspicious gets in touch with us.

"We're particularly keen to speak to those who regularly visit the area who may have seen something out of place and those who drove by who have dashcam footage.

"We would advise anyone in the area to remain vigilant until the full circumstances of the death are established."

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 April who may have seen something unusual or suspicious.

They are urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.

Anyone with video forage can submit it online https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1