Body pulled from River Thames in search for man who disappeared under water

The River Thames at Shepperton in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A body has been pulled from the River Thames after a man disappeared under the water.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of river near a sailing club in Shepperton, Surrey, shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening, following reports a man had gone under the water but failed to resurface.

The fire service, ambulance crews, a dive team and Surrey Search & Rescue all desperately helped search for the man.

Sadly, a man's body was recovered in the early hours of Friday morning.

"His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers," Surrey Police said in a statement.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained, but do not believe at this stage that there was anyone else involved.

It is not known why the man entered the water.

The tragedy comes as the UK continues to experience extremely hot temperatures, with an extreme weather warning in place until Sunday.

The Met Office warned that due to soaring temperatures more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots, leading to an "increased risk" of water safety and fire-related incidents.

People are being urged to be careful in the sweltering heat, and to check on those who are vulnerable in warmer climates.

"The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses," the Met Office said.

