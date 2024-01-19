Body of ‘vulnerable’ boy, 14, found in river after he vanished from grandparents' house in school uniform

By Jenny Medlicott

The body of missing 14-year-old Luke Howe has been found in a river, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police launched a search for the teenager, 14, after he was reported missing from his grandparents' home in Hale at around 6:30pm on Thursday.

Police confirmed on Friday that they had recovered a body in their search which has been formally identified as Luke.

“Officers and emergency services responded to a concern for welfare and searches for Luke began last night and continued into today, focusing on the River Bollin in Hale and River Mersey in South Manchester,” police said in a statement.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Luke was sadly recovered from the water.”

A huge search operation was launched for the teenager who was described as ‘extremely vulnerable’ due to his learning difficulties.

Drones and police dogs joined the search efforts which were focused around the River Bollin in Hale and River Mersey in south Manchester.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective Inspector Rick Lees, of GMP’s Trafford Division, said: "Our condolences are with Luke’s loved ones, his friends and family in what is a truly awful time.

“This is a tragic case of a young teenager who has sadly died in terrible circumstances and our thoughts remain with Luke’s family.

“Luke’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and ask for their privacy to be respected while they grieve their loss. I would like to praise the work that officers and emergency services personnel put in to try and find Luke.

“This was a complex search in difficult conditions, and their work is appreciated. I would also like to thank the members of the public who helped with the search or shared our appeal. Your help in responding to this incident is hugely appreciated."