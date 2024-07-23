Bodycam footage shows moment counter terror police arrest Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary

23 July 2024, 15:03

Anjem Choudary was told "I suspect you are a terrorist" after police officers smashed through his front door
Anjem Choudary was told "I suspect you are a terrorist" after police officers smashed through his front door. Picture: Met Police

By Will Conroy

Bodycam footage has shown the moment counter terror police arrested Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage released by Scotland Yard shows officers smashing through his front door in east London to arrest him just before 5.30am on July 17 2023.

This comes as Choudary was convicted of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun and encouraging support for it through online meetings on Tuesday afternoon.

The 57-year-old, of Ilford in east London, was convicted of taking a "caretaker role" in directing the terrorist group at Woolwich Crown Court.

Dramatic moment counter terror police arrest Anjem Choudary

The footage shows officers ramming through the front door, shouting "police, stand back!", before storming into the property and ordering Choudary to move.

The visibly shocked Islamist preacher was told to show his hands while a female voice in the background shouted "what's going on?".

Choudary appeared to ask "oh my god... what are you doing?" as he was led into another room.

Anjem Choudary was arrested in July 2023
Anjem Choudary was arrested in July 2023. Picture: Met Police

In a later clip, when he was sitting down, an arresting officer told him: "Anjem, I am arresting you under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 as I suspect that you are a terrorist and involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

"Information has been received that you belong to and are actively involved in the activities of Al-Muhajiroun, which is a proscribed organisation within the United Kingdom."

Choudary was sitting with his hands on his lap, not appearing to react to what was said.

At just after 6.30am he was led out of the property, with another clip showing him handcuffed in a police vehicle.

Prosecutors at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday said Choudary directed the terrorist organisation for a significant period of time from 2014 onwards.

Choudary also encouraged support after giving lectures to the New York-based Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which was “the same” as ALM, according to prosecutors.

The 57-year-old was convicted of taking a "caretaker role" in directing the terrorist group at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday
The 57-year-old was convicted of taking a "caretaker role" in directing the terrorist group at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Khaled Hussein, 29, who prosecutors said was a "follower and dedicated supporter" of Choudary, was also found guilty of membership of ALM.

Evidence showed how Hussein was effectively acting as a personal assistant to Choudary, helping to host online lectures and editing extremist online blogs and publications for him.

Hussein, from Edmonton in Canada, was detained at Heathrow Airport, having arrived on July 17 2023 - the same day of Choudary's arrest.

Khaled Hussein was found guilty of membership of ALM
Khaled Hussein was found guilty of membership of ALM. Picture: Met Police

Choudary is now facing life in jail following an unprecedented joint investigation by MI5, Scotland Yard, the NYPD and Canadian police.

Undercover law enforcement officers in the US infiltrated ITS by attending online lectures in 2022 and 2023.

ALM was proscribed as a terror organisation in the UK in 2010, but it is understood to have continued to exist under various names.

During the trial, Choudary denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group “didn’t exist”.

Read more: July 7 London terror attack hero 'homeless and living in car for eight weeks' as 7/7 anniversary approaches

Read more: Man arrested for terrorism offences and 'causing explosions', as police discover 'suspicious substances' at home

Commander Dominic Murphy, the head of the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command, said: "There are individuals that have conducted terrorist attacks or travelled for terrorist purposes as a result of Anjem Choudary's radicalising impact upon them."

He added: "ALM's tentacles have spread across the world and have had a massive impact on public safety and security."

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner said it was a "historic case", describing Choudary as a "shameless, prolific radicalizer".

She said: "It is usually the foot soldiers, the individuals who are brought into the network who go on to commit the attacks who are brought to justice.

"And it's rarely the leader, which is what makes this a particularly important moment."

She said that ITS was "ALM's US base branch", adding that "names may have changed, years may have passed, but the threat really remained constant."

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group "didn't exist".

He said during the trial that ALM was disbanded in 2004 because founder Muhammad had a shift in ideology.

The conviction followed investigations by the Metropolitan Police, the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the US, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
The conviction followed investigations by the Metropolitan Police, the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the US, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Picture: Alamy

The court heard Choudary said he viewed being called an extremist or fanatic as a "medallion" during lectures.

In one, he boasted that he had been labelled "the number one radicaliser in Britain," adding: "That is a badge of honour for me. It's a medallion on my chest. What do you want to call me? An extremist? Fanatic? All of these."

He was released early from his five-year sentence in 2018 following the charge two years earlier, but his licence conditions prevented him from using the internet until July 2021.

In the space of a year following the expiration of these conditions, he delivered more than 40 lectures, some to a small, selected circle but others with an audience of up to 150.

Commander Murphy said: "What became clear after his licence conditions was that he saw the online space as a means of engaging globally with larger groups of people.

"And what was clear to us was that increasingly there were a larger number of people that were willing to engage with Anjem Choudary online and he was having an influence over those individuals."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'

Head shot of a woman speaking into a microphone

Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

An Australian woman claims she was raped by five men in Paris

Australian woman 'raped by five men in Paris' just days before start of Olympics, as police hunt attackers

Police and police vehicles in a street of houses

Man faces murder charges after mass shooting in Croatia nursing home

Breaking
Kimberly Cheatle admitted "full responsibility" for the attempt on Trump's life.

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns ten days after failed Trump assassination

An empty tree-lined street in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone ‘coup’ leader sentenced to 182 years in prison

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Former police watchdog chief found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Sharpnose Sevengill Shark (Heptranchias perlo), which is related to the Brazilian sharpnose shark

'Cocaine sharks' found in the Atlantic - and 'drug use' may be changing their behaviour

Line of men in suits watch on as one man signs something

Hamas and Fatah sign declaration to form future government as war rages in Gaza

Christopher and Janine Barton (l) were killed in the crash. A mum, dad and their two youngest daughters also died (r)

Pictured: Biker and wife killed in horror crash that left girl, 11, orphaned

Exclusive
Suella Braverman says the Conservative Party is going in the wrong direction.

Suella Braverman warns Tories must 'grapple with phenomenon of Reform' to win back voters

Huw Edwards resigned on "medical grounds"

Huw Edwards named BBC's third-highest paid journalist after £40,000 pay rise

A talented teenage football player is fighting for his life in hospital after 'drowning' in a pool while in Sweden for a football tournament.

Talented teenage football player fights for life in hospital after ‘drowning’ in pool while on football tournament in Sweden
Earns Coca Cola

Coca-Cola raises sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Bibby Stockholm barge will close as Labour pledge to overhaul asylum system

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland

Police officer stabbed in the chest during visit to HMP Frankland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police investigating rioting in the Harehills area of Leeds have made a total of 20 arrests

Twenty people arrested after terrifying Leeds riot which saw bus set on fire and police car flipped over
Ligh-Anne Pinnock's niece, 13, is missing

Urgent search launched for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s missing 13-year-old niece

Abdul Ezedi died by suicide, a coroner has ruled

Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi drowned himself hours after assaulting a mother and her two daughters
Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen, claiming "the world will be safer" if the Republican presidential hopeful wins the November election.

Sullea Braverman reveals she would vote for Trump if she were American because 'the world would be safer'
Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman slams Labour scrapping the Rwanda plan claiming it signals the UK is 'open' to illegal migration
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary found guilty of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy
Italy Walkway Collapse

Walkway collapses in Italy housing project, killing two and injuring a dozen

Up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour
A man has been left fighting for life after being attacked at Seven Sisters

Man fights for life after stabbing at London Underground station - as two women arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit