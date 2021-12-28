Chilling bodycam footage released after fatal shooting of innocent girl, 14, in LA

28 December 2021, 08:58 | Updated: 28 December 2021, 09:20

LAPD released the shocking bodycam footage.
LAPD released the shocking bodycam footage. Picture: LAPD

By Sophie Barnett

Police in Los Angeles have released bodycam footage from an incident that led to an innocent teenager being fatally shot as officers opened fire on a suspect in a shop.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Monday released an edited package of surveillance camera footage and police body camera videos showing the events that led to the death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14.

She was in the changing room at the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood on 23 December, when a bullet struck her through a drywall that is thought to have been discharged by an officer who had been firing at a suspect.

The footage, shared on LAPD's Youtube channel, showed officers responding to reports of a possible shooting at the store.

Read more: Javid rules out Covid measures for now – but hints at restrictions after new year

The suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, can be seen lashing out at two women, including one who he dragged through the aisles as she tried to crawl away.

Several body camera videos released by police show a woman on the floor covered in blood as officers arrive and attempt to find the suspect, who, according to a police statement on Friday, was a short distance away.

An officer can be heard on the body camera footage firing three bullets toward the suspect, who later falls to the ground.

WARNING: The below video shows moments before and after a suspect is fatally shot by LAPD resulting in the death of innocent 14-year-old girl

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a dressing room with her mother when a bullet aimed at the suspect passed through the wall, fatally striking the teenager.

"At this preliminary phase of the investigation, it is believed that the victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect," police captain Stacy Spell said in the posted video.

Valentina was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, coroner records show.

The LAPD believes that bullet bounced off the floor and through the drywall, killing the teenager.

Read more: Further blow for PM as poll suggests Sunak would do better in election

Captain Spell added: "We at the LAPD would like to express our most heartfelt condolences and profound regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

"There are no words that can describe the depth of the sorrow we feel at this tragic outcome."

The police department also released three 911 calls and radio transmissions of the shooting.

One call is from a store employee who tells the operator that there's an "hostile customer in my store attacking customers".

While she is on the phone with the operator, she is also repeatedly heard yelling at people to evacuate the store. She explains to the operator that the suspect is using a bike lock to attack people.

Police Capt. Stacy Spell explains in the video that the shooting is still in its early stages of investigation.

The incident will also be reviewed by representatives from the California Department of Justice, the Attorney General's Office, and the Office of the Inspector General, according to Spell.

The suspect died at the scene and no firearm was recovered.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Leona Peach has been missing for over a week.

Urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 12, who disappeared over a week ago

The hospitality industry has called the decision not to introduce new measures a "lifeline".

'Lifeline' for hospitality sector as PM confirms no new Covid restrictions before new year

A drive through testing clinic in Sydney, Australia

Hundreds wrongly told their Covid test was negative in Australia lab error

A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day.

Man charged with murder after young woman's body found in London on Boxing Day

The Covid milestones hit in 2021.

How the nation made it through Covid-19 fight in 2021 - the key moments

People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers will not be allowed to stand up in bars, French prime minister Jean Castex said.

France announces new Covid measures as people banned from standing up in bars

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in Downing Street earlier this month.

Further blow for PM as poll suggests Sunak would do better in election

Sajid Javid has ruled out new Covid restrictions in England between now and the new year.

Javid rules out Covid measures for now – but hints at restrictions after new year

The UK leaving the EU has caused problems for Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses

Trump's Scottish golf resorts hit by Brexit staff shortages

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day

The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems

Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages

Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes
Dalian Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016

Police formally apologise to family of Dalian Atkinson after he died following arrest

All the devolved nations have now introduced tighter measures, with England waiting to see if Boris Johnson will do the same

New restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland come into force with all eyes on PM

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera

People are being urged to get their Covid vaccines to curb the spread of the Omicron variant

People urged to start New Year by getting Covid jab with millions of slots available

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia crackdown

Russian court orders shutdown of renowned human rights group

Orangutan infant

Endangered orangutan gives birth to healthy infant

Keri Hulme

Booker Prize-winning novelist Keri Hulme dies aged 74

People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in New York

US health officials recommend shorter Covid isolation period

One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia

Mother bear and three cubs spotted napping in tree

A woman wears a face mask to curb the spread of Covid-19 as she walks past Christmas decorations in Paris

France imposes new coronavirus measures amid spike in infections
Statue pedestal in Richmond, Virginia

Workers believe they have found time capsule under Robert E Lee statue
Palais Coburg in Vienna

Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme resume in Vienna

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov: Russia and US to discuss Ukraine and Nato in new talks
Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury indicates verdict still some way off

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police