Bolton council bosses brand takeaway-only rule 'unfair'

26 September 2020, 13:36

People walk on the street in Bolton, Greater Manchester
People walk on the street in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Picture: PA

Council bosses in Bolton say continuing to force hospitality venues in the borough to offer a takeaway service only is "unfair".

The Government decided to maintain the added Covid-19 restriction in Bolton, which currently has the highest seven-day infection rate in the country at 242 cases per 100,000 people.

Tory council leader David Greenhalgh says the above restriction was imposed on restaurants, cafes and pubs when the infection rate was just over 100 cases per 100,000.

Read more: Quarter of UK population living under extra Covid restrictions

Read more: Coronavirus R number now between 1.2 and 1.5, say chief scientific advisors

He pointed out that many boroughs in the Greater Manchester area are now above that rate but are still being allowed to operate with table service - some just a few hundred yards away on the other side of boundaries.

Mr Greenhalgh said: "I feel incredibly frustrated and angry at this decision, and I know business owners who have had their doors close will feel the same.

"I have lobbied ministers and civil servants all week, spoken out in national and local media, and I will continue to do so. This is about parity.

"Bolton has its hospitality shut down with rates at just over 100 cases per 100,000. Many boroughs have now surpassed those rates and yet their hospitality remains open.

"Our hospitality sector remains penalised and suffering job losses and the threat of closure, and I will continue to illustrate this unfairness when businesses can see other premises trading normally as little as a few hundred yards away across a borough boundary.

"This is unfair and the fight goes on for this sector to be allowed to reopen in a safe manner, as many did before with great innovation.

"Early next week, we will be publishing the help available to hospitality businesses and how they apply and we will assure that we get this financial help out to you as soon as we can, and I will continue to argue for more help to support you through this horrendous time."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian plane crash

Ukraine military plane crash death toll increases

A man inspects some vaccines

China pushes emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns
German mine protest

Hundreds of anti-coal protesters break into German mine

France Knife Attack

Seven in custody after stabbing linked to Charlie Hebdo

Donald Trump

Trump shifts focus to key battleground state of Pennsylvania

Lebanon's leaders

Lebanese prime minister-designate resigns amid impasse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What happens when you are taken into police custody?

What happens when someone is taken into police custody?

Cardiff will face local lockdown from Sunday

Cardiff and Swansea lockdown: When does it start and what are the rules?
Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Caller's daughter 'locked inside' uni halls amid outbreak

Furious student questions tuition fees as universities adopt remote learning

Furious student questions tuition fees as universities adopt remote learning
Rishi Sunak's jobs scheme 'doesn't make economic sense' for businesses, argues hospitality chief

Rishi Sunak's jobs scheme 'doesn't make economic sense' for businesses, argues hospitality chief
Government must listen to authorities when imposing local lockdowns: Leeds Council leader

Government must listen to authorities when imposing local lockdowns: Leeds Council leader
"Croydon shooting will send a shiver through officers and their families"- former police chief

"Croydon shooting will send a shiver through officers and their families"- former police chief
"Disturbed" caller tells James O'Brien: "I've lost a great friend to conspiracy cult Q-Anon"

"Disturbed" caller tells James O'Brien: "I've lost a great friend to conspiracy cult Q-Anon"

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London