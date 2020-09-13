Bolton's coronavirus infection rate rises to 192 per 100,000 people

13 September 2020, 18:15 | Updated: 13 September 2020, 19:22

The infection rate in Bolton, England's coronavirus hotspot, has risen to 192 per 100,000 people
The infection rate in Bolton, England's coronavirus hotspot, has risen to 192 per 100,000 people. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The infection rate in Bolton, England's coronavirus hotspot, has risen from 126.2 to 192 per 100,000 people.

There were more than 500 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Greater Manchester town in the seven days to 10 September, according to new data from Public Health England.

In total, 552 people tested positive for coronavirus, meaning Bolton's infection rate has surged from 126.2 per 100,000 people last week (the seven days to 3 September) to 192 this week.

The town continues to record the highest seven-day rate in England and it remains under stricter restrictions than most of the rest of England.

Read more: New coronavirus restrictions imposed on Bolton

Watch: Bolton spike in cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says council leader

Bolton is joined by four other areas of the country that also have infection rates higher than 100 cases per 100,000:

• Blackburn with Darwen (118.2, up from 61.5)
• Hyndburn (114.8, up from 43.2)
• Oadby and Wigston (114.0, up from 24.6)
• Preston (102.0, up from 61.5)

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Birmingham in the seven days to 10 September, according to the latest Public Health England data.

In total, 1,014 people tested positive for coronavirus - the equivalent of 88.8 infections per 100,000, up from 53.0 in the previous week.

Watch: Bolton resident 'baffled' over casual approach to Covid in area

Read more: UK coronavirus cases rise by more than 3,000 for third day in a row

Other cities recording sharp increases in their weekly rate include:

• Sunderland - up from 34.2 to 94.3, with 262 new cases
• Liverpool - up from 32.9 to 85.1, with 424 new cases
• Manchester - up from 54.3 to 77.4, with 428 new cases
• Leeds - up from 48.4 to 69.8, with 554 new cases

In total, 210 of the 315 local authority areas in England recorded an increase in the weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases in the seven days to 10 September.

Meanwhile, the rate fell in 91 areas and was unchanged in 14 areas. However, new cases were recorded in all 315 local authority areas.

