Bond Street station finally opens on Elizabeth line

Elizabeth Line's Bond Street Station Opens To The Public. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Bond Street station on the Elizabeth line has finally opened - exactly five months after services first started on the new line.

The station has the daily capacity to welcome 140,000 passengers from the Elizabeth line alone and has a total capacity for 225,000, also serving passengers from the Jubilee and Central lines.

The station has been built in an attempt to relieve congestion on services through the West End, particularly from Oxford Circus, with entrances at Hanover Square and Davies Street.

The new station is step free from street to train, with two lifts. Services will start with trains running every five minutes, though there will be no service this Sunday, October 30. From next Sunday, November 6, trains will run every three to four minutes, seven days a week.

Speaking to LBC, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the station's opening will provide a much-needed boost for London's shops, restaurants and theatres ahead of the festive period. He said: "It's really important for businesses in this part of London. It really does improve connectivity, it increases capacity, it's stylish."

Mr Khan continued: "We need to improve the experience of shoppers coming to the West End...This Elizabeth line will do just that."

The station's opening comes exactly five months after the Elizabeth line became operational. Since the line opened on May 24, it has facilitated more than 27 million journeys on the central section alone, and 54 million journeys in total.

Outgoing transport commissioner Andy Byford said: "When I came to TfL I set two clear priorities, one of which was to get the Elizabeth line open without further delay.

"Today's opening, after years of hard work, marks the completion of the central section of the Elizabeth line, which now includes 10 world-class new stations. I am also pleased that through journeys from the east and west into central London are now less than two weeks away."