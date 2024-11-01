Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Bonfire night revellers can expect unseasonably warm weather in the coming days, the Met Office has revealed.

It looks like hats, scarves and gloves will left at home as millions of Brits head out to enjoy the fireworks in the run-up to November 5.

Forecasters say the weather in the lead-up to Bonfire Night on Tuesday will be dry and settled, with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: "For anyone going to a firework display this weekend, the weather's set to stay benign.

"It's going to be mild for this time of year, so you won't necessarily need hats and scarves and gloves.

"With temperatures expected to be probably still in the double figures for many places in the evening hours."

Millions will attend firework shows across the UK. Picture: Getty

Bonfire Night celebrations, which commemorate Guy Fawkes’ failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament, are taking place all across the country this weekend, with millions expected to attend firework displays.

Mr Morgan continued: "It's going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, but there will also be quite gloomy conditions by day and quite murky conditions overnight.

"We're not anticipating any weather warnings for the UK in the coming days, but there is a small chance of some mist and fog around, particularly next week."

And for those concerned Britain might fall victim to similar extreme conditions facing Spain at the moment, Mr Morgan said: "You've got contrasting fortunes whether you're living in north-west Europe and down across southern Europe.

"It's very different weather patterns affecting Iberia.

Brits can expect warm weather this bonfire night. Picture: Alamy

"It's a slow-moving area of low pressure that's bringing the very unsettled thundery weather with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"Across the UK, we've got high pressure, which acts as a lid on our weather.

"It causes the air to descend, and as that happens, there's no upward motion in the air, so it means there's no recipe for clouds to produce rain, and it also means the winds are going to be light."