Bonfire Night and firework displays cancelled across UK – will yours be affected?

13 October 2022, 16:14

Bonfire Night events across the UK are being axed by charities and councils due to spiralling costs.
Bonfire Night events across the UK are being axed by charities and councils due to spiralling costs.

By Chris Samuels

Bonfire Night events across the UK are being axed by charities and councils due to rising costs, according to reports.

Popular fireworks shows in major cities and towns have already confirmed as cancelled, leaving families to seek out ticketed events or stage their own displays.

The majority of these shows had already been pushed back in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, meaning the festival will now see its third year without public celebrations in various parts of the UK.

Budget squeezes on councils and charities have been cited as a reason for the cancellations, while the cost of living and energy prices have also featured in announcements.

Some authorities have even identified net-zero carbon targets as a factor, while others claim the events operate at a loss, and have lost tens of thousands on them.

The online reaction to the announcements online has been mixed.

While some worry the absence of attractions will lead to anti-social behaviour, others say they don't enjoy the noise caused by the pyrotechnics anyway.

So if you're wondering whether your local event marking Guy Fawkes' Night will be going ahead, here's a guide to some of the bigger bonfire celebrations, and whether they're going ahead.

Birmingham

Birmingham's biggest Bonfire Night fireworks event will be taking place and returns to the city's Edgbaston Stadium on Saturday November 5.

The night is ticketed, features a funfair, and will open at 5.30pm with the display set to get underway at 7.45pm.

Other events in the West Midlands will be held at Alton Towers, Grange Park in Solihull, Himley Hall, and Wolverhampton.

London

The capital's largest fireworks display will be back this year, on November 5.

Organisers have promised the Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival - hosted by TV presenter Gok Wan - will provide a spectacular view of the London skyline.

However, some councils have been forced to axe their own displays due to budget problems, this includes the boroughs of Hackney, Lewisham and Southwark.

Manchester

Manchester is among the areas hardest hit by cancellations, with a number of events held in the its parks scrapped.

Council bosses have pointed to a "combination of factors" for doing so, Manchester Evening News reported, with the "escalating costs" of staging them said to be a stumbling block.

Council-run events had previously taken place in eight parks, including Heaton Park, Platt Fields Park, Cringle Park, Debdale Park, and Wythenshawe Park, but not since 2019.

A fireworks show at Bolton's Leverhulme Park has also been cancelled.

Scotland

For the third year in a row, the official Bonfire Night celebration in Glagow has been cancelled.

Cultural activities charity Glasgow Life saidits focus is now shifting to the return of the Christmas lights switch-on, says according to Glasgow Live.

However, a £90k charity-run family bonfire event will take place in the Drumchapel area on November 5 with a view to stop "horrific" anti-social behaviour there.

In order to make up shortfalls elsewhere, officials in Dundee will be redistributing the usual £50,000 Bonfire Night budget.

Wales

Bonfire Night celebrations will return to some parts of Wales, though a council event traditionally held in the capital city has been canned.

Free events will be held in Swansea and Barry Island, and ticketed shows will take place in Camarthen and Ebbw Vale and Sophiaworks in Cardiff.

Yorkshire

Bonfire Night displays will return across Yorkshire this year, though some of them have an entry fee.

A free fireworks show will be held in Bradford City Centre on November 12, and ticketed displays be going ahead in Sheffield, Doncaster

However, Leeds city council has axed all six of the city's annual fireworks events due to the cost of living crisis.

York's Autumn Lights festival in has also been cancelled.

