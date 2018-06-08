Beckhams Rubbish Divorce Rumours After Bookies Suspend Betting

Picture: PA

David and Victoria Beckham have described rumours they are splitting up as "fake social media news".

Paddy Power said it was no longer taking bets on the pair ending marriage after rumours started to circulate on Friday.

The ex-England captain, 43, and Spice Girl turned designer, 44, first met in 1997 and married two years later.

The couple have been together for 21 years. Picture: PA

There’s nothing to suggest their marriage is in trouble, with a spokesperson for the couple describing the speculation as "an embarrassing waste of time".

Earlier today a photo was posted to Victoria’s Instagram page declaring her love for her husband.

However, after a flurry of rumours on social media betting has been suspended.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: "We’ve decided to suspend betting on the separation between Posh and Becks”.

The couple have four children; Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.

In 2017, The Richest estimated that David has amassed a £325m fortune, with Victoria having the same amount thanks to her successful pop career, endorsements and her fashion line.

David and Victoria's spokesperson said: "There is no statement due or divorce.

“This is just fake social media news.

“This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”