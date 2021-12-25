Thousands to get booster jab on Christmas Day thanks to NHS workers and volunteers

25 December 2021, 08:04

Thousands are to get their booster on Christmas Day
Thousands are to get their booster on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Thousands of people are set to get their booster jab on Christmas Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A raft of appointments have been booked for December 25, which will see people in England fit a vaccine dose around their turkey dinner and gift giving.

NHS staff and volunteers have stepped up to distribute vaccines on the day in what was described as a "jingle jab" campaign.

Boris Johnson said there is there is "a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab", while Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggested people "make the booster a part of your Christmas this year".

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: "I want to thank every NHS staff member and volunteer who is helping to deliver Covid vaccinations today, in an effort to keep the booster roll-out going over the festive season and get as many people protected as possible.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer address nation in 'heartfelt' Christmas messages

Read more: Government to send out mass Boxing Day text telling Brits to get boosted now

"We have seen so many records broken in the lead up to Christmas Day, and it has been humbling to see first-hand the amazing work done at vaccination sites, who for the last year have gone above and beyond to get people vaccinated.

"And if you haven't yet had your booster jab, come forward, book an appointment and give your loved ones the best possible gift by getting protected today."

Vaccine clinics in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be shut. The devolved administrations have announced new measures from Boxing Day to fight the spread of Omicron.

The volunteers get to work as Brits enjoy the opportunity to have a more normal Christmas than last year, when new restrictions threw millions of people’s plans into turmoil.

More than 32 million booster and third doses have been given out across the UK, while the Omicron variant has helped drive a surge in cases.

This week, the country began reporting six-figure daily confirmed infections for the first time, and more than 122,000 were announced on Christmas Eve.

A Sage meeting on December 23 saw experts model Step 2 measures, which would effectively ban indoor mixing and limit outdoor socialising to the rule of six, which it said would "reduce the peak of hospital pressure to about half its level under Plan B only".

The Government will send a mass text on Boxing Day urging people to get boosted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ellie and Amit are working Christmas Day

999 workers describe the camaraderie of working on Christmas Day

The social care sector is suffering a growing staffing crisis, partly due to Brexit and the spread of the Omicron variant

Immigration rules relaxed for social care workers amid Brexit and Omicron staffing crisis

Parts of the UK will see snowfall on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

White Christmas likely for some parts of the UK with temperatures set to plummet

Weather

Brits will be urged to get their booster jabs

Government to send out mass Boxing Day text telling Brits to get boosted now

The incident happened in Church Road, Yardley

Birmingham crash: Girl, 3, dies after car hits fence and rolls

Traffic jams and train disruption emerged on Christmas Eve

Motorway jams and train disruption for millions of Brits in Xmas Eve dash

The Duchess of Cornwall performed with Tom Walker

Duchess of Cambridge gives first public piano performance during Xmas Eve broadcast

Experts are considering whether to offer a fourth jab

UK 'considering fourth Covid vaccine dose'

South West Water is urging customers not to pour oils and grease down the sink.

Water company issues warning to households cooking turkey on Christmas Day

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have released their Christmas messages

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer address nation in 'heartfelt' Christmas messages

Up to 80 police officers are assaulted each day in the UK

Covid 'used as a weapon' with 80 police officers spat at and assaulted each day

Appointments for coronavirus booster jabs have been made available on Christmas Day.

Covid boosters available on Christmas Day in NHS 'jingle jab' campaign

The Queen delivering this year's Christmas Day message

Queen to deliver personal Christmas Day message following death of Philip

Alan Shearer urged people last week to get a booster jab

Anti-vaxxers who tried to 'serve papers' on Alan Shearer get wrong house

Four boys died in the fire

'Their presents will stay under the tree': Dad of boys killed in Sutton fire faces Christmas without them
Omicron patients are much less likely to require hospital treatment than previous Covid strains, a new study shows

People infected with Omicron 'up to 70% less likely to need hospital', UKHSA study shows

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Christmas

In Pictures: Christmas Day celebrations around the world

A Sri Lankan police officer consoles a relative of a victim of the shooting

Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots four fellow officers

US dollars

Early gift for Christmas as restaurant workers surprised by big tip
Christians wearing face masks at a Christmas service in Seoul, South Korea

Christmas celebrations continue across world despite shadow cast by Covid
Alona Nacua, right, stands beside her son as she looks at their damaged house due to Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

Muted Christmas in Philippines in wake of deadly typhoon

A box of Santa's Book of Candy

Brothers regift same sweets at Christmas for decades

Santa hands a gift to a student in Alaska

Marines on snowmobiles help Santa in Alaska’s remote Arctic region
Jill Biden in Christmas hospital visit

Joe Biden joins wife Jill in Christmas Eve visit to children’s hospital
Pope Francis unveils a statue of Baby Jesus (Alessandro Tarantino/AP)

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass in packed St Peter’s Basilica
The Norad Santa Tracker (AP)

Santa’s journey tracked as Christmas Day dawns across the world

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures
Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC
Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas
James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police