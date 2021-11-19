Breaking News

Booster jabs added to NHS Covid pass for international travel

The NHS Covid Pass now incorporates booster vaccines for international travel. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Booster jabs have been added to the NHS Covid Pass for international travel.

The pass now shows whether or not a person has had their third dose of the vaccine when visiting other countries.

The move comes as some countries now require travellers to demonstrate they have received a second dose in the past 180 days, or a booster dose no less than 14 days before entering the country, in order to skip quarantine.

However, booster doses will not be added to the domestic pass because it is not currently a requirement for travel within the UK.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are travelling abroad.

"This update to the NHS Covid pass will mean people can have their complete medical picture at their fingertips if they are going on holiday or seeing loved ones overseas.

"Getting a top-up jab is our best defence against this virus and I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and get boosted."

More than 13 million booster vaccines and third doses have been delivered across the UK so far, and the programme was extended to those aged between 40 and 49 this week.